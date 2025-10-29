October 29, 2025 9:51 PM हिंदी

Tejashwi Yadav’s job promise misleading: Rajnath Singh

Tejashwi Yadav’s job promise misleading: Rajnath Singh

Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, accusing them of misleading the people of Bihar with false promises.

Addressing a massive election rally on the premises of Ramsharan Lakshminarayan College in Nimethi, under the Baheri block of Hayaghat Assembly constituency of Darbhanga district, Singh campaigned in support of BJP candidate Ramchandra Prasad.

Taking a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of providing a job to every household, Singh said, “Where will the money come from? Don’t do politics by lying. It will cost Rs 12 lakh crore, while Bihar’s total budget is only Rs 3.17 lakh crore. You have your whole life to do politics, but don’t throw dust in the eyes of the public.”

He further said, “It is impossible to provide jobs to 2 crore 80 lakh people. They want to gain power by deceiving the people. Our government may not be able to give a job to every household, but it will surely connect every home with work and employment opportunities.”

The Defence Minister also attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav’s past tenure, alleging that Bihar had suffered from “jungle raj” during his rule.

Rajnath Singh also spoke about national security, reiterating India’s firm stand against terrorism.

“After the Pulwama and Pahalgam terrorist attacks, our country gave a befitting reply to the enemies. Our army eliminated countless terrorists, but not a single innocent Pakistani life was taken. Our government follows the politics of justice and humanity — not casteism,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government, Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have together placed Bihar on the path of development.

“Unprecedented progress has been made in the fields of roads, electricity, education, and employment in Bihar,” he added.

A large number of local leaders, party workers, and supporters attended the rally.

--IANS

ajk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Shaurya Bhattacharya and Yuvraj Sandhu emerge halfway leaders in The Poona Club Open 2025 of the Professional Golf tour of India (PGTI) Tour in at the Poona Club Golf Course in Pune on Thursday. Photo credit: PGTI

Poona Club Open: Shaurya Bhattacharya and Yuvraj Sandhu emerge halfway leaders

India emerging as maritime hub under PM Modi: Captain Dhananjay

India emerging as maritime hub under PM Modi: Captain Dhananjay

Amitabh Bachchan calls grandson Agastya Nanda 'Special' ahead of 'Ikkis' release

Amitabh Bachchan calls grandson Agastya Nanda 'Special' ahead of 'Ikkis' release

Farah Khan says she she failed twice IVF in Sania Mirza’s podcast

Farah Khan says she failed IVF twice, on Sania Mirza’s podcast

PM Modi’s maritime vision reflects India’s global ambition: VC IMU

PM Modi’s maritime vision reflects India’s global ambition: VC IMU

Rishabh Pant’s return to competitive cricket in focus as India A take on South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, starting in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Rishabh Pant’s return to competitive cricket in focus as India A take on South Africa A

Bengaluru gears up for a blockbuster tennis season starting with Billie Jean King Playoffs in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photo credit: KSLTA

Bengaluru gears up for a blockbuster tennis season starting with Billie Jean King Playoffs

Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about his struggle with cataract

Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about his struggle with cataract

Bangladesh tilting deeper into China’s security orbit: Report (File image)

Bangladesh tilting deeper into China’s security orbit: Report

Bilaspur targets 13,761 families under Ujjwala Yojana 3.0 with stricter eligibility norms

Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur targets 13,761 families under Ujjwala Yojana 3.0 with stricter eligibility norms