Tejashwi Yadav’s job promise misleading: Rajnath Singh

Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, accusing them of misleading the people of Bihar with false promises.

Addressing a massive election rally on the premises of Ramsharan Lakshminarayan College in Nimethi, under the Baheri block of Hayaghat Assembly constituency of Darbhanga district, Singh campaigned in support of BJP candidate Ramchandra Prasad.

Taking a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of providing a job to every household, Singh said, “Where will the money come from? Don’t do politics by lying. It will cost Rs 12 lakh crore, while Bihar’s total budget is only Rs 3.17 lakh crore. You have your whole life to do politics, but don’t throw dust in the eyes of the public.”

He further said, “It is impossible to provide jobs to 2 crore 80 lakh people. They want to gain power by deceiving the people. Our government may not be able to give a job to every household, but it will surely connect every home with work and employment opportunities.”

The Defence Minister also attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav’s past tenure, alleging that Bihar had suffered from “jungle raj” during his rule.

Rajnath Singh also spoke about national security, reiterating India’s firm stand against terrorism.

“After the Pulwama and Pahalgam terrorist attacks, our country gave a befitting reply to the enemies. Our army eliminated countless terrorists, but not a single innocent Pakistani life was taken. Our government follows the politics of justice and humanity — not casteism,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government, Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have together placed Bihar on the path of development.

“Unprecedented progress has been made in the fields of roads, electricity, education, and employment in Bihar,” he added.

A large number of local leaders, party workers, and supporters attended the rally.

--IANS

ajk/dan