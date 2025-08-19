Tejashwi Yadav compares voter rights fight to freedom struggle; slams Nitish Kumar

Patna, Aug 19 (IANS) Bihar Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the Election Commission during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, likening the current movement to India’s freedom struggle.

Addressing a public meeting in Nawada, Yadav said: “Seeing the passion, enthusiasm and determination among you all, it feels like the days of the freedom struggle. Just as the country united against the British and won, today too, we are fighting to save democracy, the Constitution and the right to vote. Just as the British had to leave, these vote thieves will also have to return people’s rights.”

Calling himself part of a new generation of leadership, the RJD leader declared: “We are youth and we have a vision to develop Bihar.”

Slamming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA, Yadav accused the government of lacking originality and borrowing ideas from the opposition.

“This is a copycat government. Whatever schemes we announce, Nitish Kumar’s government copies them—whether it is social security pensions, free electricity, domicile policy, or jobs. They have no vision of their own.”

He also accused the ruling BJP of neglecting key issues facing Bihar’s youth. “This tired government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are playing with the future of young people. They do not talk about education, health, jobs, or migration. We are concerned about these and will take every caste and religion along to form a people-centric government.”

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Grand Alliance leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Mukesh Sahani, Rajesh Ram and others, has been drawing large crowds across Bihar as it highlights alleged irregularities in the voters’ list and challenges to democratic rights.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra began from Sasaram on August 17 and reached Nawada via Aurangabad and Gaya. This yatra will cover 23 districts and will conclude at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on September 1.

