Teja Sajja talks about the common thread between him, ‘The Traitors Telugu’ contestants

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Teja Sajja, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, has shared that the upcoming streaming reality show ‘The Traitors Telugu’ is as unpredictable for him as it is for the contestants.

The makers of the show unveiled its trailer on Tuesday, and it features Teja Sajja as the host. The series brings together 20 celebrities from different walks of life, including Chinmayee Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vidyu Raman, Vishnu Oi, Shravya Varma, Dr Meghanath Reddy, Mouneesha Chowdary, Sweekar Agasthi, Ashika Padukone, Varsha D'Souza, Pranav aka Abhinavakavi, SS Vardhan, Rahat Achanta, Gaurav Sunil, Sai Ronak, Puppala Dhanunjaya, and Phalguni Bangera.

Talking about the show, Teja Sajja said in a statement, “Hosting The Traitors Telugu has been a completely new experience for me, and I was genuinely excited to take on something so different from anything I’ve done before. What makes it even more special is that I get to be part of the first Telugu edition of a format that has become a global sensation”.

“For Telugu entertainment, I think this is a big moment because we are not just bringing a popular international format to our audience, but also giving it a personality and flavor of our own. And honestly, as a host, this game is as unpredictable for me as it is for the contestants. You can walk into a room thinking you know exactly who you can trust and, a few minutes later, everything flips. That is what makes ‘The Traitors Telugu’ so much fun, the lies, the mind games, the unexpected alliances, and those moments of constant second-guessing. I’ve had a great time with the show, and I’m really looking forward to seeing audiences get invested in the contestants and play along as the game unfolds”.

‘The Traitors Telugu’ is set to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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