Tej Pratap-Ravi Kishan meet at Patna airport again sparks speculation

Patna, Nov 8 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and actor-turned-BJP MP Ravi Kishan met for the second time on Saturday -- again at the Patna airport.

Both leaders were seen speaking in low voices, away from the media.

Their brief, whispered exchange -- followed by both chanting "Har Har Mahadev" -- triggered a fresh round of political speculation.

The two had earlier crossed paths at the airport as well, which had prompted chatter over whether Tej Pratap could be exploring a switch towards the BJP.

There is, however, no official confirmation of any such move.

Ravi Kishan, during his interaction with the media at the airport, launched a sharp attack on the Mahagathbandhan.

He said that the second phase of polling on November 11 should deliver such a mandate that the opposition candidates lose their deposits.

According to the BJP MP, after the first phase, the mood is clear, and the momentum is with the NDA.

BJ MP Ravi Kishan also alleged that he receives threats even when the Opposition is not in power, asking rhetorically what would happen if they came to power.

He said that the Opposition is frustrated and has ruined Bihar.

He claimed that on November 14, a double-engine government will be formed, and said that Bihar will move towards becoming the number one state.

After his second brief interaction with Tej Pratap, Ravi Kishan again invoked Lord Mahadev, saying, "Mahadev's blessings are with us... Mahadev has decided everything... the conch shell of Mahadev will sound... Jai Ho," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Tej Pratap told reporters he would support whoever develops Bihar, while Ravi Kishan said that the BJP's doors are always open for devotees of Lord Shiva.

Ravi Kishan said that Tej Pratap was a good-hearted person and a devotee of Lord Shiva.

When asked if a different picture could emerge after polling concludes in Bihar, Tej Pratap reiterated, "We will support whoever eradicates unemployment and provides jobs. We both wear a tilak, so why wouldn't we praise each other?"

--IANS

ajk/khz