'Technology can help you, but you have to trust yourself ultimately': Sachin Tendulkar at ISPL auction

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) India legend Sachin Tendulkar advised young cricketers to strike the right balance between technology and natural instincts in cricket as he suggested that technology should complement a cricketer’s preparation but should not hamper them in their instinctive decision-making on the field.

Tendulkar was present at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 4 Player Auction on Sunday in Mumbai and is also a member of the ISPL Core Committee. Speaking on the sidelines of the auction, the Master Blaster gave important suggestions to the young cricketers.

"Technology should be an enabler, not a distraction. Use it while practising, but when you step onto the field to compete, trust your natural instincts and allow your subconscious mind to take over," Tendulkar said on the sidelines of the auction.

"In cricket, a batter has very little time to process information when a bowler is running in. You can have your game plans in place, but once you are out in the middle, it is important to keep a clear mind and back yourself to react instinctively.

"Technology can help you to a certain extent, but ultimately, you have to trust yourself. That is when you perform at your best," Tendulkar added.

Apart from him, Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale, Suraj Samat, and Head Selectors Jatin Paranjape and Pravin Amre, alongside Tiigers of Kolkata franchise co-owners Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, were also present at the event.

The 2011 World Cup winner also highlighted the importance of grassroots cricket, which gives chances to players to make their name further. He also spoke about ISPL’s role in identifying and nurturing emerging talent from across the country.

"Talent is like flowing water. You may be able to stop it temporarily, but you cannot block it forever. Irrespective of whether a player comes from the biggest city or the smallest town, talent will always find its way. With ISPL, we are making every effort to ensure that the selection process is transparent and fair, where performances are rewarded,” he said.

Citing the example of Vivek Shelar, who earned a place in the Maharashtra squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, following his impressive performances in ISPL Season 3, Tendulkar said, "This is fantastic news for ISPL and a sign that we are moving in the right direction. I believe this is just the beginning, and we will continue to produce more players who make us proud."

The Master Blaster shared another message for the young cricketers and urged them not to allow growing expectations and responsibilities to take away the enjoyment of playing. "The most important lesson is to keep things simple and never forget why you first picked up a cricket bat or ball. As you progress, ambitions, expectations and responsibilities grow, and somewhere along the way, the pressure can take away the joy of playing the game.

"I realised this during an injury break when I was playing practice matches at smaller venues in England. It struck me that, amidst all the training, discipline and responsibilities, I had almost forgotten to enjoy the game. My advice to all the players here would be to keep things simple, express yourselves on the field and never let the child in you who fell in love with cricket get lost along the way," he added.

--IANS

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