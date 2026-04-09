April 09, 2026 9:30 PM हिंदी

Tech-savvy, young legislators key to achieving Viksit Bharat@2047: Om Birla

Tech-savvy, young legislators key to achieving Viksit Bharat@2047: Om Birla (Photo: X of Om Birla)

Panaji, April 9 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday highlighted the pivotal role of tech-savvy, young legislators in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, emphasising the importance of research, innovation, and technology.

Inaugurating the first conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone VII in Goa, Birla said that people’s representatives must be adept at addressing citizens’ issues by harnessing the transformative power of science and technology.

He urged legislators to engage closely with the public, resolving their concerns with empathy and goodwill.

He stressed the importance of understanding legislative issues, rules, and procedures, noting that those who actively participate in thoughtful discussions on policies and laws often emerge as prominent leaders in their states.

Birla stressed that the more legislators familiarise themselves with legislative processes, the more effective their participation in the House will be.

In a post on X, the Speaker said, “I believe that the more young members know about legislative rules and procedures, the greater will be the increase in the meaningfulness, participation, and rational dialogue of legislative institutions.”

“By engaging in the best discussions on policies and laws, young legislators can create better policies in their respective states. This is the era of Artificial Intelligence and Technology, but human sensitivity must be given priority in policy-making. In this direction, there is great expectation from young legislators by the public,” he said.

Birla highlighted their pivotal role in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He emphasised that, as emerging leaders, they are entrusted with driving innovative policies, promoting inclusive development, and strengthening democratic institutions.

Their energy, vision, and commitment to public welfare, he added, can play a transformative role in building a prosperous, self-reliant, and equitable India, ensuring sustainable growth and social progress for generations to come.

Sharing insights on the evolving role of legislative institutions in nation-building, Birla emphasised the importance of healthy competition among state legislatures in promoting public welfare and good governance.

He noted that parliamentary democracy is globally recognized as the best system of governance and highlighted that the steady increase in voter turnout in every election since 1952 reflects India’s enduring success as a vibrant democracy.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, and Goa Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar also spoke on the occasion.

--IANS

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