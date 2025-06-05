Teaser of Taman Akshan, Malvi Malhotra's horror thriller 'Jenma Natchathiram' released

Chennai, June 5 (IANS) The makers of director B Manivarman's upcoming horror thriller 'Jenma Natchathiram', featuring Taman Akshan and Malvi Malhotra in the lead, on Thursday released the teaser of the eagerly-awaited horror film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film has triggered great curiosity as it borrows its title from a well known horror thriller that had left audiences trembling in theatres.

Amoham Studios, the production house that is producing the film, took to its X timeline to release the teaser.

It said, "It’s here… and it’s watching you. You're just one click away from your next nightmare. #JenmaNatchathiramTeaser OUT NOW!"

The teaser begins with the phrase, "Even the most toxic plants require the purest water to thrive." A voice, that sounds like that of a seriously injured man, says, "On the way from Pondicherry is an old mill that is in ruins. Stashed inside it is 57 crores. You can take it all for yourself." The love for money draws a set of people to the haunted mill. A woman, who is among those who goes to the mill, finds out that there are rituals taking place inside the haunted structure...

Manivarman, who has directed the film, had said, "Just like the classic horror thriller, our film 'Jenma Natchathiram' too will be the talk of town. While the title is inspired by the all-time classic horror hit, this is a completely new story with a different premise and screenplay. There is a subtle link between the two films, and the audience will feel it when they watch this in theatres."

Produced by Subhashini K under the banner of Amoham Studios in association with White Lamp Pictures, the film will have cinematography by K G. Music for the film has been composed by Sanjay Manickam. Editing is by S. Guru Suriya and art direction by SJ Ram.

The costumes have been designed by Subika A, with Ramesh as the costumer. Stunt choreography is by Miracle Michael and the project is headed by Vijayan Rengarajan.

The film features an ensemble cast including Taman Akshan, Malvi Malhotra, Maithreya, Raksha Cherin, Sivam, Arun Karthi, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, Velaramamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Santhana Bharathi, Boys Rajan, Nakalites Niveditha, and Yasar in powerful roles.

Sources say that the post-production work of the film too has already been completed and that it is all set for a worldwide theatrical release shortly.

Following the grand success of GOAT and Good Bad Ugly, Romeo Pictures Raahul has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights of this film.

--IANS

mkr/