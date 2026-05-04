Tea garden women celebrate BJP victory in Assam

Guwahati/Dibrugarh, May 4 (IANS) The sweeping victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assam Assembly elections has brought a wave of happiness among women working in tea gardens, especially in Dibrugarh.

Women labourers from the Manohari tea estate on Monday expressed their happiness and trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government.

One worker, Anju Mura, shared that she felt honoured when Prime Minister Modi visited their tea garden.

She recalled how the Prime Minister interacted with them and later arranged for their visit to Ayodhya.

After the election results, Anju Mura said the women labourers from the Manohari tea estate are pleased with the BJP's victory and hope the Union government will continue and improve its good work.

Another woman worker said that the state Assembly polls win has made them happy and that they are hopeful the new government will fulfil their demands and improve their quality of life.

Monika Mura expressed enthusiasm, saying that the whole of Assam is celebrating.

She spoke about demands of the tea garden community.

The demands that she highlighted included Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, land ownership rights (land pattas), and an increase in wages.

The women also remarked that in recent years, they have benefited from various Central and state government schemes.

They also mentioned improvements in roads, electricity, housing, and healthcare.

They expressed hope that the new government in Assam will prioritise long-pending issues such as ST status and land rights.

Women from the tea garden communities in Dibrugarh see the BJP's victory as closely tied to their future.

They believe that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, several welfare initiatives have directly benefited tea workers.

Tea garden regions in Assam have long been an important support base for the BJP, and this victory has further strengthened the party's hold in these areas.

The women workers said they want the pace of development to continue and are hopeful that the new government will fulfil their aspirations.

--IANS

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