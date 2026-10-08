TCS Q2 net profit jumps 4 pc to Rs 13,884 crore in FY27

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) -- India's largest IT services provider -- posted a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 13,884 crore for the second quarter of FY27 on Thursday.

The IT company’s net profit rose 4 per cent sequentially from Rs 13,349 crore in the June quarter which included an exceptional loss of Rs 668 crore related to a legal claim settlement.

In addition, consolidated revenue from operations rose 1.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 73,188 crore from Rs 72,275 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

Moreover, workforce strength stood at 598,056 as of September 30, while LTM attrition in IT Services was at 13.3 per cent.

Apart from earnings, the company’s Board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Re 1 each for FY27 that will be paid by the end of October to shareholders whose names appear on record as on October 14.

Commenting on the results, K Krithivasan, CEO and Managing Director, said, “We are pleased with the broad-based growth in all our international markets and most industry segments.”

Krithivasan further noted that this quarter we announced two unique deals with Porsche and Best Buy which represent a new category of transformation partnerships. Together with our clients, we are building repeatable value platforms that will industrialise AI at scale.

Ahead of the results, shares of TCS ended 0.42 per cent lower at Rs 2,075.25 on the BSE on Thursday.

The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,336.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,976, according to the exchange data.

In the last month, the IT stock has declined about 8 per cent. On a YTD basis, it plunged 35.7 per cent. Over one year, the stock is down over 30 per cent.

--IANS

ag/