Taylor Swift is getting wedding ready with Gigi Hadid

Los Angeles, July 4 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift reached her friend Gigi Hadid's house ahead of her wedding. The singer-songwriter is set to marry Travis Kelce at New York's Madison Square Garden.

It seems she has started her preparations for the big day with one of her closest friends, fuelling speculation the model will be one of her bridesmaids, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Taylor had been seen at Gigi's Manhattan apartment several times this week amid the wedding preparations, and the 31-year-old beauty and her partner Bradley Cooper were among the 100 guests at a rehearsal dinner at MSG.

She joined the likes of Selena Gomez and Jack Antonoff in partying until late into the night. Meanwhile, Daily Mail Online reports director Steven Spielberg and rapper Jay-Z, along with his 14-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, were spotted at the West 30th Street Heliport on Friday, prompting discussion they will be among the 1,000 guests at the wedding.

Although Taylor and Travis' wedding celebrations will take place at Madison Square Garden, it is unclear if they will be exchanging vows elsewhere first, with some reports suggesting they may have already tied the knot.

As per ‘Female First UK’, streets have been shut off around the venue and large security cordons have been put in place with the New York Times reporting hundreds of police officers will be posted outside MSG throughout the festivities.

It comes after New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani joked about the wedding when a reporter asked about the rumours during a press conference about a heat wave.

--IANS

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