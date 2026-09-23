September 23, 2026 10:50 PM हिंदी

India-funded skills centre for persons with disabilities inaugurated in Sierra Leone

India-funded skills centre for persons with disabilities inaugurated in Sierra Leone

Freetown, Sep 23 (IANS) A rehabilitated Skills Training Centre, supported by a grant from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, has been inaugurated in Sierra Leone's Kenema, the High Commission of India said on Wednesday.

The High Commission joined the Sierra Leone government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the UN Country Team for the inauguration on September 18.

"The High Commission of India joined the Government of Sierra Leone, UNDP and the UN Country Team for the inauguration of the rehabilitated Skills Training Centre in Kenema on 18 September 2026. Supported through a USD 990,000 grant from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, the project is rehabilitating six skills centres across Sierra Leone, promoting vocational skills, entrepreneurship and economic independence for persons with disabilities," the High Commission said in a post on X.

"India-Sierra Leone: Advancing inclusive development, together," it added.

In March, India sent 1,000 metric tonnes of rice to Sierra Leone to support its school midday meal scheme. The gesture reinforced India's commitment to enhance cooperation with countries in the Global South and to backing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Global South partnership in action! India has sent 1,000 metric tonnes of rice today to support Sierra Leone's school midday meal scheme. The gesture is in keeping with India's commitment to enhance cooperation with countries in the Global South and to support the Sustainable Development Goals," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X.

India and Sierra Leone enjoy cordial and warm ties based on common values and shared vision which date back to almost six decades. India is committed to being a reliable partner of Sierra Leone in its development journey through soft loans, scholarships, and capacity building, according to the MEA. The two nations also cooperate at the United Nations and other multilateral fora.

--IANS

ksk/vd

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