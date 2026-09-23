September 23, 2026 10:50 PM हिंदी

Indian mission in South Africa holds tree plantation drive

Indian mission in South Africa holds tree plantation drive under Seva Pakhwada

Pretoria, Sep 23 (IANS) The High Commission of India in Pretoria on Wednesday organised a tree plantation drive at Amberfield College in South Africa's executive capital as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative under Seva Pakhwada, with Deputy High Commissioner Banu Prakash and mission officials taking part.

"As part of Seva Pakhwada 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' plantation drive, the High Commission of India, Pretoria, organised a Tree Plantation Drive at Amberfield College, Pretoria. Ms Banu Prakash, Deputy High Commissioner and officials from HCI Pretoria participated in the plantation drive, planting trees as a meaningful contribution towards a greener and more sustainable future," the High Commission said in a post on X.

On Saturday, the High Commission of India in Kigali organised a health camp on Saturday as part of Seva Pakhwada, bringing together members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in Rwanda.

"Under Seva Pakhwada (17 September - 02 October 2026), the High Commission of India, Kigali, organised a Health Camp in collaboration with Wiwo Hospital and Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital on 19th September 2026. The Health camp brought together the Indian Diaspora, Friends of India in Rwanda and the High Commission's officials to promote a healthy lifestyle," the High Commission said in a post on X.

In Ghana, the High Commission of India, along with partner entities and hundreds of volunteers, including members of the Indian community, carried out a clean-up drive at Ananse Beach in Nungua.

"Hundreds of volunteers came together to clear tonnes of waste from the shoreline and transformed Ananse Beach into a cleaner & greener space. The effort reflects the power of community participation and our shared responsibility to protect our oceans and environment. This initiative complemented the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign 2026, a call to action from the Govt of India to inspire citizen ownership for a cleaner, greener future," the High Commission in Accra said.

--IANS

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