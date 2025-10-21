October 21, 2025 8:20 PM हिंदी

Tata Motors sells over 1 lakh vehicles in 30-day festive season

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Amid robust festive demand post reduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on automobiles, Tata Motors on Tuesday said that it has delivered over 1 lakh cars within the last 30 days from Navratri to Deepawali, since the tax reforms came into effect on September 22.

The Tata Group's automobile manufacturer saw a massive 33 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) surge in sales during this period, with SUVs continuing to dominate the market.

"Over the 30 days from Navratri to Diwali, we have achieved a landmark milestone with over 1 lakh vehicle deliveries, reflecting a robust 33 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. Our SUVs continue to lead this momentum — with the Nexon registering over 38,000 retail sales, an impressive 73 per cent growth, while the Punch clocked 32,000 units, growing 29 per cent Year-on-Year," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

The company's EV portfolio, too, showed strong traction, with over 10,000 EVs retailed during this period, an uptick of 37 per cent.

"Meanwhile, Tata Motors' full portfolio of cars and SUVs has supported this surge further, reinforcing our strategic commitment to product leadership, market relevance and delivery excellence in this pivotal festive window.

"Furthermore, we believe this performance sets the tone for the rest of the fiscal year, especially as we gear up for exciting new launches this year, complemented by sustained customer enthusiasm," Chandra added.

Earlier, an industry estimate showed that automakers clocked record-breaking deliveries, crossing the 100,000 mark within just 24 hours on the occasion of Dhanteras.

As per the estimate, robust festive demand and the positive impact of GST 2.0 reforms, the auto sector saw one of its strongest single-day performances in years.

These deliveries translated into sales worth Rs 8,500–10,000 crore in a single day, based on an average vehicle price of Rs 8.5–10 lakh.

Leading carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) reported record sales this festive season, as consumer confidence hit a high gear.

--IANS

aps/rad

