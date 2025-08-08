Tata Motors' net profit plunges 63 pc YoY to Rs 4,003 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Tata Motors Limited's (TML) net profit for the first quarter of the first financial year (Q1 FY26) stood at Rs 4,003 crore, down 62 per cent year-on-year (YoY), as per an exchange filing on Friday.

The automobile manufacturer had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 10,597 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago (Q1 FY25). The profit declined by over 50 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter too, from Rs 8,556 crore in the preceding quarter.

In the April-June quarter, the company reported a total income of Rs 1.05 lakh crore, showing a slight decline compared to Rs 1.08 lakh crore recorded in Q1 FY25. The income also fell sequentially from Rs 1.21 lakh crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 1 lakh crore, marginally higher than the Rs 99.89 thousand crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

However, expenses were lower on a sequential basis compared to Rs 1.09 lakh crore in Q4 FY25.

TML's performance in the quarter was impacted by volume decline in all businesses and a drop in profitability, primarily at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the filing said.

JLR revenues were down by 9.2 per cent to 6.6 billion euros, with EBIT margins of 4 per cent affected by the US trade tariff impact.

On 30 July 2025, the TML announced the 100 per cent acquisition of Iveco Group N.V. (excluding Defence) shares via Voluntary Tender Offer to all public shareholders, bringing together complementary capabilities, global reach, and a shared strategic vision to drive long-term growth and unlock significant value, the company said.

“Despite stiff macro headwinds, the business delivered a profitable quarter, supported by strong fundamentals," Tata Motors' Group Chief Financial Officer, P.B. Balaji, said.

"As tariff clarity emerges and festive demand picks up, we are aiming to accelerate performance and rebuild momentum across the portfolio. Against the backdrop of the upcoming demerger in October 2025, our focus remains firmly on delivering a strong second-half performance," Balaji added.

--IANS

aps/vd