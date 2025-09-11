Tata Advanced Systems builds India’s 1st Naval 3D air surveillance radar for Navy

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) on Thursday announced that it has become the first Indian company to manufacture advanced naval 3D Air Surveillance Radars under transfer of technology from Spain’s Indra.

The company in collaboration with Indra has successfully commissioned the first system, the Lanza-N radar, on an Indian Navy warship.

The Lanza-N is the naval version of Indra’s long-range 3D radar, considered one of the most advanced in the world for air defence and anti-missile operations.

After the first installation, more such radars will be fitted on Indian Navy frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers.

The commissioning of the radar marks a major step in India’s defence self-reliance drive.

The system has been locally assembled and integrated, with Tata Advanced Systems setting up a dedicated radar assembly, integration and testing facility in Karnataka to speed up production and future deliveries.

The radar underwent extensive sea trials before induction, where different naval and aerial platforms were used to test its capability. It has now been fully integrated with all systems on board the Indian Navy warship.

Speaking about the achievement, Sukaran Singh, CEO and MD of Tata Advanced Systems, said the partnership with Indra highlights a shared commitment to strengthening radar manufacturing in India.

He added that local expertise, a strong supply chain, and technology transfer are helping build an ecosystem for advanced defence systems.

Ana Buendia, Head of Indra’s Naval Business Unit, said the collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems has gone beyond just supplying radars.

“Together, we have established a radar factory in Bengaluru, which gives us local support to produce systems more efficiently and provide closer service to the client,” she said.

The Lanza-N radar can track both friendly and hostile air and surface targets, including drones, supersonic fighter jets, anti-radiation missiles and naval platforms.

This is the first time the Lanza-N system has been deployed outside Spain, making India the first country to operate it beyond Indra’s home base.

