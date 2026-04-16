Tarun Khanna: Have played Mahadev over 440 times on stage, has changed me as a person

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor Tarun Khanna has played the character of Lord Shiva number of times, said that it has changed him as a person as his patience level has gone up.

Tarun has played the mighty Mahadev in shows like Karm Phal Data Shani, Radha Krishna and Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki Devi Adi Parashakti, Katha Vishwas Ke Itihaas Ki, Santoshi Maa, Param Avtar Shri Krishna the Telugu movie Akhanda 2. More recently and in the theatre play Hamare Ram.

Tarun said in a statement: “I have played Mahadev more than 440 times on stage and it has changed me as a person. My patience levels have gone up and my kindness, which was dormant, has come back to me. The experience is getting better with every new opportunity. I am grateful and thankful that being an actor I can touch so many hearts.”

The actor added that every weekend they have shows of Hamare Ram.

“Sometimes twice a week. Once we start the show there is no time left for preparation. I am the first one to go on stage on the day of the show and I perform my entire Tandav in one go. If we are doing two shows then I do it twice a day and sometimes more than 5-6 times also,” he added.

Talking about the challenges of playing the character again, he said: ”As I have mentioned it’s a blessing that God has chosen me to play the role. It’s not easy and I don’t take it for granted. Everytime I perform I have jitters and I am very nervous. My whole team knows that I am nervous and till the time I am playing this character nervousness will always be there.”

For Tarun, the biggest challenge was to portray the grace and the aura of Lord Shiva without any fault.

“Because one small blemish also during the performance will reflect on the image of the god which I cannot bear. Stage and television are entirely different from each other. They both have their own challenges and advantages also.”

He added: “On stage, the biggest advantage is that you just have to do it once and then it’s over but on TV you have to keep on doing it for hours as shifts are for 12 hours and putting on the costume and wig for 12 hours is challenging.”

“Sometimes the scenes are shot for over one day but in theatre it’s just one take in front of more than 2000 people which is the biggest challenge. Obviously performing on stage is more satisfying and I love that more.”

Tarun also shares his take on the public image of an actor which is always scrutinised.

”I agree that our image is under scanner and one must behave and one should be very mindful of what we are saying which should not set a wrong example. This is not only for me but for all the actors who have some kind of influence on people,” the actor concluded.

--IANS

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