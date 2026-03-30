Tara Sutaria's weekend includes cooking, laughing, chatting & eating

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria enjoyed a cozy weekend at home, which included cooking, laughing, chatting, and eating.

The 'Tadap' actress even tried some new recipes, polishing her cooking skills.

She made salted crisps topped with prosciutto, Parmesan, pickles, and gherkins, shrimp in a chilli butter reduction with extra parsley and chives in scallop shells, along with Caesar salad, and caramelised sticky sweet and sour ribs.

Posting some mouth-watering photos of the lavish spread, Tara wrote on her official Instagram account, "Weekends at home...Cooking, laughing, chatting and eating..Some new recipes i tried

- salted crisps topped with prosciutto, Parmesan, pickles and gherkins

- Lemony, garlicky, herby shrimp in a chilli butter reduction with extra parsley and chives in scallop shells

- Pangrattato & extra parm Caesar salad

- Caramelised sticky sweet and sour ribs in a cola and fennel glaze (sic)".

Earlier this month, Tara channeled her inner Parsi baker as she made some fresh scones topped with clotted cream and jam.

Dropping a few photos of the delicacies, she penned, “Decided I’d bake fresh scones and clotted cream from scratch!”.

The photos showed her holding a plate with two golden-brown scones generously layered with thick clotted cream and berry jam.

We could also see more scones resting on a baking tray, all ready to be baked next in the background.

“Parsi pro max” and further shared, “(can’t believe I baked these scones and made the cream in 45 minutes ),” she further penned.

Work-wise, Tara will next be seen in Yash's much-awaited period gangster drama "Toxic". She has been roped in the essay the role of Rebecca in her next.

Made under the direction of Geetu Mohandas, the drama will also have Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth playing important characters, along with others.

--IANS

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