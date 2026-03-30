March 30, 2026 9:18 PM हिंदी

Tara Sutaria's weekend includes cooking, laughing, chatting & eating

Tara Sutaria's weekend includes cooking, laughing, chatting & eating

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria enjoyed a cozy weekend at home, which included cooking, laughing, chatting, and eating.

The 'Tadap' actress even tried some new recipes, polishing her cooking skills.

She made salted crisps topped with prosciutto, Parmesan, pickles, and gherkins, shrimp in a chilli butter reduction with extra parsley and chives in scallop shells, along with Caesar salad, and caramelised sticky sweet and sour ribs.

Posting some mouth-watering photos of the lavish spread, Tara wrote on her official Instagram account, "Weekends at home...Cooking, laughing, chatting and eating..Some new recipes i tried

- salted crisps topped with prosciutto, Parmesan, pickles and gherkins

- Lemony, garlicky, herby shrimp in a chilli butter reduction with extra parsley and chives in scallop shells

- Pangrattato & extra parm Caesar salad

- Caramelised sticky sweet and sour ribs in a cola and fennel glaze (sic)".

Earlier this month, Tara channeled her inner Parsi baker as she made some fresh scones topped with clotted cream and jam.

Dropping a few photos of the delicacies, she penned, “Decided I’d bake fresh scones and clotted cream from scratch!”.

The photos showed her holding a plate with two golden-brown scones generously layered with thick clotted cream and berry jam.

We could also see more scones resting on a baking tray, all ready to be baked next in the background.

“Parsi pro max” and further shared, “(can’t believe I baked these scones and made the cream in 45 minutes ),” she further penned.

Work-wise, Tara will next be seen in Yash's much-awaited period gangster drama "Toxic". She has been roped in the essay the role of Rebecca in her next.

Made under the direction of Geetu Mohandas, the drama will also have Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth playing important characters, along with others.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Tara Sutaria's weekend includes cooking, laughing, chatting & eating

Tara Sutaria's weekend includes cooking, laughing, chatting & eating

EAM Jaishankar, European Parliament members discuss India-EU ties

EAM Jaishankar, European Parliament members discuss India-EU ties

IPL 2026: ‘We’ve to start all over again,’ says PBKS coach Ponting ahead of campaign opener against GT (Credit: PBKS)

IPL 2026: ‘We’ve to start all over again,’ says PBKS coach Ponting ahead of campaign opener against GT

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Sansad TV)

HM Amit Shah flays Rahul Gandhi for reposting pro-Naxal slogan​

Mamata’s ‘threat to life’ claim sparks political slugfest; Oppn seeks probe, BJP hits back

Mamata’s ‘threat to life’ claim sparks political slugfest; Oppn seeks probe, BJP hits back

Measles outbreak intensifies in Bangladesh amid rising infections

Measles outbreak intensifies in Bangladesh amid rising infections

Jennifer Garner says her mother ‘loves being recognized’ from her cooking show

Jennifer Garner says her mother ‘loves being recognized’ from her cooking show

IPL 2026: It’s exciting to get started tonight for CSK, guys looking forward to it, says Henry

IPL 2026: It’s exciting to get started tonight for CSK, guys looking forward to it, says Henry

Vijay Varma grooves on 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' during his birthday celebration

Vijay Varma grooves on 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' during his birthday celebration

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Sansad TV)

India Naxal-free, Maoist leadership decimated: HM Amit Shah ​