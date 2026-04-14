Tara Sutaria gives glimpse into ‘last week at home’ for Farah Khan’s ‘fabulous’ show

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria gave a sneak-peek into her “last week at home”, which featured moments from choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan’s shoe, evenings, and dinner, which was almost served among others.

Tara took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures featuring her elegant dinner table set-up, piano and a painting.

For the cation, Tara wrote: “Last week at home! - Prepping my table for my favourite @farahkhankunder’s fabulous show - Evenings - Dinner is (almost) served - My favourite piece of art and my baby grand welcoming me home - @oonadmello, artist extraordinaire and someone I am lucky to call family painted this most exquisite piece for my new home. Seriously.. How lucky am I!?”

Reacting to the heartfelt post, Farah couldn’t help but gush over both the actress and her beautiful home.

As she wrote in the comment section: “Gorgeous thanks for having us home you and your house both are beautiful.”

Tara started her career as a singer in the reality show Big Bada Boom in 2010 and transitioned to acting with the sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir and Oye Jassie. She made her film debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 and was then seen in films suchas Marjaavaan, Ek Villain Returns and Apurva.

The actress will next be seen in Yash’s “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups,” which is slated to release on June 4. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film was first scheduled to hit the screens on March 19.

However, the makers of the action-drama in March announced that the film’s release was being postponed to June 4 this year in the wake of the current conflict going on in the Middle East.

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations announced the strategic rescheduling of the global theatrical release of the film based on the advise of one of their major distribution partner Phars Films.

In an official statement, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations said,"Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English. It is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world."

The makers further said, "After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release."

“'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026. See you at the movies,” the statement concluded.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Aksahy Oberoi.

Written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

--IANS

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