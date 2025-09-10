September 10, 2025 5:50 AM हिंदी

Tara Sharma is heartbroken as she said goodbye to her furry baby Tiu: 'We will meet again'

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actress Tara Sharma has been left heartbroken after the passing of her furry baby Tiu.

Expressing her grief, Tara penned an emotional note on her Instagram handle saying, "We Love You our Tiu - Tia our dog our family...

Not saying goodbye as I know you are always with us. Heartbroken though we are that you have passed on, we are so tremendously grateful for the amazing many years we had with you and the memories that keep you alive forever. Did not realise it would be so hard. (sic)"

Revealing the various roles the pet played in their lives, she added, "But when I think back I realise it’s because not only are and were you truly the kindest, gentlest most loving creature we know but you were loved by everyone you came into contact with. Never a growl never a bite. Not a pushover either as you made it clear what your boundaries were especially when your doggie friends in Mahbe tried to marry you haaha. I find myself smiling even through tears. From our other baby to being a friend and a bestie to become as the kids joked Tia Aunty and almost like Gaaga as your age in doggie and human years was that of an old lady . But always our puppy."

"My constant companion. My tail. Following me around even often into the loo haaha. And sister to our kids. Our love. The infinite love in your eyes made us all feel the most loved," she added.

Tara revealed that although Tiu's last couple of days were full of challenges, he did not suffer much.

"A massive thank you for everything Tiu. Rest well. Stay happy and know while your soul is always with us and ours with you, one day we will all meet again. Someday over the rainbow," she concluded.

Tara further disclosed that no one in their home got as much affection as Tiu.

