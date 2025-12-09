Tara Sharma drops a throwback photo with Akshaye Khanna as she congratulates him for 'Dhurandhar'

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actress Tara Sharma treated her Insta Family with a throwback photo with her 'chuddy buddy' Akshaye Khanna as she congratulated him on a powerful performance in his recent release "Dhurandhar".

The old picture had Tara and Akshaye posing for a group photo with some of their friends.

Tara admitted that although she has not seen "Dhurandhar" till now, she has been hearing a lot of praise for Akshaye's performance in the Aditya Dhar directorial, especially his entry, and the 'FA9LA' track by Flipperachi.

Congratulating her friend on his latest professional triumph, Tara penned a heartfelt note that read, "A huge congrats Akshaye! We haven’t watched it yet but our insta feeds are full of #dhurandar ! Particularly this song and your entry! So here’s a good luck message to you and all the team! Haaha this song, the swag, the aura. Link in story swipe up. (sic)"

Overwhelmed by Akshaye's success, the 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' actress fondly recalled their school plays, crediting them as their first step into the world of performance.

She wrote, "Having known each other since we were little it’s really fab to watch you stay true to your passion of acting. Our school plays were perhaps all our first step into the world of performing and from way back then, we knew you’d be doing this."

Talking about the memorable photo in the post, she added, "Perhaps the most private person I know. Happy for you, that your quiet hard work is reaping rewards! #flashback photo from before your no photo era / aura ! With chuddy buddies @nixongupta @neha_raintree @karran_deviant_force_records."

Sending her wishes to team 'Dhurandhar', she concluded her post saying,"Good luck from @roopaksaluja and me to you and all the cast and crew! You all rock! @ranveersingh @rampal72 @duttsanjay @adityadharfilms I know you aren’t on social media AK but tagging this handle @akshaye_khanna_ in case! Onward and upward touch wood #staysafe."

