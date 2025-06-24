June 24, 2025 5:01 PM हिंदी

NDA will contest Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: Former Dy CM

NDA will contest Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: Former Dy CM

Patna, June 24 (IANS) Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Tar Kishore Prasad said on Tuesday that the NDA alliance will fight the upcoming state Assembly elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

“We will fight the Bihar elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. We are working under his leadership and will continue to do so after returning to power,” Prasad told IANS.

In a sharp attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who filed his nomination for a 13th term as National President of the party, Prasad accused the RJD of being a “family enterprise.”

“RJD is a family party. Lalu Yadav will remain its national president for life. The hardworking leaders within RJD know how Lalu misused power to increase his wealth and gave Bihar a dark era of misgovernance during his 15-year rule,” he said.

Prasad also took a dig at the personal affairs of the Yadav family, suggesting internal discord was influencing their political decisions.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav is leaving no stone unturned to make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister. But the family is in disarray, both sons live separately, there is a dispute with the daughter-in-law, and the elder son is entangled in a love affair. The party is being held hostage to preserve the family’s hold over it,” he alleged.

On Tej Pratap Yadav’s recent plea for increased security, citing threats to his life, Prasad said: “Given the internal conflicts in his family, his fear is understandable. He seems to be in a situation of political exile within his own house. I hope the government will consider his request.”

Prasad dismissed Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor as a serious political contender.

“He is not a challenge for us. People like Prashant Kishor appear only during elections, try every tactic to gain power, and then fade. BJP doesn’t consider him a threat, not even remotely,” he said, adding that he doesn’t see Kishor as a vote-cutter either.

On the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Bihar, Prasad said it’s unsurprising as elections draw near.

“Every party tries to focus on Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi's goal is power. But our focus is development and making Bihar a progressive state,” he said.

Commenting on the Israel-Iran ceasefire, Prasad reiterated India’s stance as a peace-loving nation.

“Global peace is essential for humanity. India has always advocated for peace. But if someone challenges us, we know how to respond firmly. Still, I firmly stand for global peace,” he said.

--IANS

ajk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Shruti Anand left bruised after action scenes in 'Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahaani'

Shruti Anand left bruised after action scenes in 'Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahaani'

NDA will contest Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: Former Dy CM

NDA will contest Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: Former Dy CM

Ankita Lokhande says every moment with hubby Vicky Jain ‘feels like a movie’

Ankita Lokhande says every moment with hubby Vicky Jain ‘feels like a movie’

Cecily Wellesley-Smith signs first pro contract with Arsenal. Photo credit: Arsenal

Cecily Wellesley-Smith signs first pro contract with Arsenal

Maniesh Paul celebrates 3 years of Jugjugg Jeeyo: 'A film very close to my heart'

Maniesh Paul celebrates 3 years of Jugjugg Jeeyo: 'A film very close to my heart'

Lana Del Rey eager for upcoming tour as she celebrates her birthday

Lana Del Rey eager for upcoming tour as she celebrates her birthday

Asha Negi says 'can’t be more grateful' after an overwhelming response to Criminal Justice 4

Asha Negi says 'can’t be more grateful' after an overwhelming response to Criminal Justice 4

Kalpataru Ltd’s revenue drops nearly 47 pc in FY24; net loss stood at Rs 113.8 crore

Kalpataru Ltd’s revenue drops nearly 47 pc in FY24; net loss stood at Rs 113.8 crore

The silent revolution: How AI is finally freeing financial minds from grind of SEC reporting

The silent revolution: How AI is finally freeing financial minds from grind of SEC reporting

Novo Nordisk launches weight-loss drug Wegovy in India, priced at Rs 4,336.25 per dose

Novo Nordisk launches weight-loss drug Wegovy in India, priced at Rs 4,336.25 per dose