Pakistan: Baloch leader says development in Punjab built on blood of Balochistan

Washington, Dec 23 (IANS) Tara Chand, President of Baloch American Congress, on Tuesday slammed Pakistan's Punjab province Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif over the development of the region, stating that her claims are built on the blood and lives of people in Balochistan.

Taking X, Chand said, "Chief Minister of Pakistani Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, you make fiery claims about development in Punjab, boasting of projects like the Green Line and the Orange Line. You know very well that this so-called development is built on the blood of Balochistan. Every achievement you advertise in Punjab has come at the cost of Baloch lives."

The Baloch leader highlighted that in 1952, the natural gas of Balochistan was taken and diverted to Punjab, powering its factories, lighting homes, and driving the province's growth, while the people of Balochistan were left in darkness.

"You took Balochistan's gas, its minerals, its gold, its land, its coastline, and its marine and natural resources, and used them to enrich Punjab," he added.

Asserting that Punjab has flourished, while Balochistan remains neglected, Chand said, "Our people have no food, no drinking water, no schools, no electricity, no healthcare, and no opportunities. What remains is unemployment, destruction, despair, and resistance. This is the living testimony of Balochistan."

He alleged that the suffering of the Baloch people stems from systematic exploitation by the Pakistani authorities.

"The Baloch nation will continue its struggle until the very end against this injustice. You have made Balochistan bleed. You have made Balochistan cry. You have tried to erase the Baloch nation. Even Baloch people living in Punjab face humiliation, discrimination, and marginalisation," Chand stated.

He asserted that whatever development Punjab claimed in current times has been financed through China under the banner of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor.

"You have mortgaged Balochistan to China, violated its land and essence, taken loans and investments from every channel, and poured them into Punjab alone. Punjab has progressed, while Balochistan has been pushed further into hunger, poverty, ignorance, and destruction," the Baloch leader noted

Expressing concern, Chand further said that there is nothing left for the Baloch people, and the province has been devastated.

"The Punjabi-dominated Pakistani state has committed genocide against the Baloch nation, driven solely by greed for Balochistan's resources. You are willing to sell those resources to China, Europe, America, Saudi Arabia, and the Middle East, as long as Punjab prospers," he stated

Stressing that the Punjab government has given nothing to the Baloch people except suffering, Chand said, "We will not forgive you. The Baloch nation will never forgive those who committed genocide against its people. The Baloch people also remember the time when you were in opposition, shedding crocodile tears with the families of forcibly disappeared Baloch people in Quetta."

