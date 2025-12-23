Milind Soman highlights the role of women in creating a healthier India

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman recently spoke about the importance of women’s fitness and awareness in building a healthier nation.

Speaking exclusively to IANS during an event organized by Zydus Pinkathon, Milind emphasized that women play a central role in shaping family habits. He highlighted how understanding and adopting a healthy lifestyle can help women guide their households toward better well-being.

The ‘Paurashpur’ actor shared, “I feel that if women stay fit and understand what a healthy lifestyle truly means, they can also guide their families and help build healthier households. And if families become healthy, our society will become healthier, and in turn, our country will also remain healthy.”

Recently, Milind Soman attended an event where over 50 senior women participated in a special Grandmothers’ 10K run held at the Vivekanand Education Society grounds in Chembur. Speaking on the occasion, the actor highlighted the importance of active ageing, encouraging grandmothers to challenge long-held stereotypes through fitness and active participation. Soman mentioned that watching older women remain active can serve as a powerful source of motivation, inspiring not only their contemporaries but also younger generations to reconsider and redefine what ageing truly means.

“There’s this stereotype that grandmothers sit at home, making dough or knitting. We want to break this stereotype and also encourage grandmothers to live more active lives by inspiring them through each other. Just because you’re over 60 or 70 doesn’t mean life has to slow down. You can still participate in events, represent your country, and do whatever you want. This event isn’t just for grandmothers, it’s also for those watching them. We want younger people to see this and say, this is how I want to grow old,” stated Milind Soman.

On the work front, Milind recently grabbed attention for his association with the web series “The Royals,” where he appeared as a fitness advocate rather than in an acting capacity. His latest acting appearance, was in the period drama “Paurashpur.”

