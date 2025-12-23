Policing women's clothing or placing moral responsibility on them is outdated and unacceptable, says Manchu Manoj

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (IANS) Stating that he had come across "some deeply disappointing comments" last night, actor Manchu Manoj on Tuesday said that policing women's clothing or placing moral responsibility on them was "outdated and unacceptable".

Although actor Manchu Manoj did not mention the comments or the person who had made them, those on social media seemed to be of the opinion that the actor was reacting to the speech of actor Sivaji at the pre-release event of the Telugu film 'Dhandoraa'.

For the unaware, actor Sivaji, during the course of his speech at the event, had urged actresses to wear sarees or dresses that fully covered their bodies and not wear revealing outfits.

Reacting to Sivaji's statements, actor Manchu Manoj issued a statement on Wednesday.

Sharing his statement on his X timeline, he wrote, "Came across some deeply disappointing comments last night. A civilised society protects women’s rights instead of policing their choices. #RespectWomen #RespectYourself."

In his statement which he had shared, Manchu Manoj wrote, "This kind of statement is deeply disappointing. Policing women's clothing or placing moral responsibility on them is outdated and unacceptable."

He went on to say, "Respect and accountability should start with individual behavior, not by shaming women for how they dress. Public figures must speak responsibly, especially when their words influence society."

The actor also went to claim that the comments violated Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Indian constitution -- all of which guarantee fundamental rights of Indian citizens.

He said, "Comments like these violate the spirit of Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Constitution of India. Equality, dignity, and personal liberty are non negotiable, women's clothing is not up for public judgment."

He then went on to tender an apology on behalf of the senior actors whose remarks, he claimed, had "demeaned women and reduced them to objects."

"I unequivocally apologize on behalf of those senior actors whose derogatory remarks have demeaned women and reduced them to objects. Such words do not represent all men. We cannot, and will not, normalize or ignore this behavior. Women deserve respect, dignity, and equality at all times. Silence is not an option, and accountability is essential," he said.

