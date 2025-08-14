Tapi's education initiative 'inspirational'; model to be replicated in other tribal districts: Gujarat Minister (Ld)

Surat, Aug 13 (IANS) Under the "Tapi ke Taare" project, 28 tribal students from 15 government schools in Gujarat's Tapi district took their first-ever flight and travelled to Chennai to visit ISRO's renowned Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, an experience that has left a lasting mark on their aspirations.

The students returned to Surat airport on Wednesday, where they were welcomed by the Gujarat Tribal Development as well as Education Minister Kuber Dindor, Forest and Environment Minister and Tapi district in-charge Mukesh Patel, and district officials.

In an interactive session at the airport conference hall, the young visitors shared their excitement over seeing India's space programme up close, from rocket launch towers to vehicle assembly buildings.

Minister Dindor hailed the initiative as "inspirational" and a first-of-its-kind effort in Gujarat, aimed at fostering scientific thinking among tribal students.

"Such educational exposure tours will soon be implemented in other tribal districts as well," he said, adding that these trips are like a "stepping stone" towards careers in science, technology, and space research.

Quoting national leaders, Minister Dindor linked the mission to India's scientific vision -- from Lal Bahadur Shastri's 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's addition of 'Jai Vigyan', and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Jai Anusandhan'.

Minister Patel praised the students, calling them "a shining example of talent and brilliance in government schools".

He noted that the educational tour exposed them to ISRO's research, India's space achievements, and new cultural experiences -- from tasting Chennai's dosas to understanding rocket science.

The selection process for the tour involved a 100-mark test based on Class 9 and 10 science curriculum, ensuring the brightest candidates were chosen.

Students unanimously described the ISRO visit as "life-changing", citing their exposure to rocket assembly, launch processes, satellite applications, and the challenges of working in space.

The experience, they said, has inspired them to aim for careers in science and space exploration.

Officials, including Tapi District Collector Jayantsinh Rathod and Joint Director of Information Amit Gadhvi were also present at the welcome event.

--IANS

janvi/khz