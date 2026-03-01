'Right now it's better not to give a timeline': Arbeloa unsure over Mbappe’s availability for Man City clash

Madrid, Mar 1 (IANS) Fifteen-time UEFA Champions League winners, Real Madrid, have been dealt a big blow ahead of their highly anticipated round of 16 clash against the 2023 champions, Manchester City, as coach Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed that their top goal scorer, Kylian Mbappe, remains doubtful for the match due to knee problems.

Mbappe has been dealing with discomfort in his left knee since before Christmas. Madrid have tried to manage the issue by resting him in selected games, including the defeat to Manchester City in December, the Spanish Super Cup semifinal and last month’s LaLiga win over Real Sociedad.

Speaking to the media ahead of the weekend's La Liga fixture against Getafe, Arbeloa addressed the growing concerns surrounding Mbappe's condition. When pressed on whether the forward would be ready to lead the line against Pep Guardiola's side, he asserted that the club's top priority is Mbappe's recovery.

"Mbappe and the Champions League? We are going to take it day by day. It's a matter of seeing how he's feeling. Right now, it's best not to give any deadlines. We want to see how he feels, and we'll decide based on that," Arbeloa explained at the conference.

"It's very clear to us what's wrong and what we want now," "It's that Mbappe recovers totally from the discomfort, so he can come back at 100%, with complete confidence and security, when he feels totally recovered, and that discomfort has disappeared," he added explaining the club's stance.

Arbeloa also rejected suggestions that players might avoid taking risks during the season to stay fit for the upcoming World Cup.

"I gave everything I had for my club when I was playing, and then I gave my all when I was with my country. I don't understand players who save their energy, who don't get stuck in, who're thinking about doing anything other than giving their all for Real Madrid," the former Spain player said.

"That's how it will be in the next few months. There's no better way to go into a World Cup than performing well for your club," he added.

Madrid head into the Getafe game four points behind title rivals FC Barcelona, who beat Villarreal CF 4-1 on Saturday.

After hosting Getafe, Madrid will travel to Celta Vigo before facing Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu on March 11. They will then play Elche CF on March 14, followed by the return leg in Manchester on March 17.

--IANS

sds/