PM Modi invokes 'Vetri Vel' in Madurai, targets DMK at NDA rally after temple visit

Madurai, March 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, on Sunday inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects in Madurai and launched a sharp political attack on the ruling DMK during a large NDA campaign rally in the district.

Earlier in the day, while inaugurating development initiatives, the Prime Minister announced that historically significant sites in Tamil Nadu, including Adichanallur, would be developed as world heritage destinations. He said the Centre is committed to preserving Tamil civilisation and promoting its global recognition.

From the event venue, Prime Minister Modi proceeded to the famous Tirupparankundram Murugan Temple, where he offered prayers. He said he prayed for the development of Tamil Nadu and the entire nation.

Recalling the death of a young devotee, Puran Chandran, who reportedly lost his life while lighting a lamp at a temple pillar, the Prime Minister said he met the bereaved family and conveyed his condolences. “I prayed to Lord Murugan for eternal peace for his soul,” he said, alleging that the incident was the result of injustice under the DMK government.

“Let the DMK government do what it wants, but in the end, truth will prevail. Murugan will triumph,” he declared.

Addressing the NDA rally at Mandela Nagar in Madurai district, Prime Minister Modi began his speech with chants of “Vetri Vel… Vetri Vel… Vetri Vel,” invoking Lord Murugan to loud cheers from party workers.

Turning to politics, the Prime Minister said the upcoming Assembly election would be a turning point for Tamil Nadu.

“Some people are dreaming of returning to power, but after seeing this massive gathering, their dreams will vanish like a mirage. The people have decided to remove the DMK and bring the NDA to power,” he asserted.

He criticised the DMK government’s performance, pointing out that although the party secured a full majority in 2021 after 25 years, it has failed to provide effective governance. He accused the DMK-Congress alliance prior to 2014 of stalling key projects such as the Maduravoyal flyover and the Tuticorin port shipping channel project, claiming these were revived after the NDA assumed power at the Centre.

Prime Minister Modi also alleged a rise in crimes against women in Tamil Nadu and said law and order would be strengthened if the NDA comes to power.

Referring to a remark by a DMK leader that they were “not afraid” of him or his father, the Prime Minister said, “In a democracy, no one needs to fear anyone. If someone says they are not afraid of me, it means they respect my commitment to democracy. Without realising it, they are giving me a certificate of appreciation.”

Among those present at the rally were AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran and Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, along with other NDA leaders.

