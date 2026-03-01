India moving towards bio-driven economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) India is preparing for a bio-driven economy where biotechnology will shape the future of manufacturing, healthcare and sustainable growth, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a new state-of-the-art “Central Facility for Recombinant Cells and Sensors” at BRIC-Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (BRIC-RGCB) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on the occasion of National Science Day.

“The new facility will strengthen India’s capabilities in drug discovery as well as medical and agricultural genomics,” he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, who holds Independent Charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, along with other key portfolios, also laid the foundation stone for a dedicated GMP facility at the institute.

In addition, he released a book titled “Quantum Physics: One Hundred Magical Years” authored by Prof. V.P.N. Nampoori.

Addressing scientists, students and industry representatives at the Akkulam campus of BRIC-RGCB, the Minister said that over the last decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, biotechnology has received strong policy support.

“This has helped India emerge as a global biotechnology hub,” Singh explained. Referring to the recently launched BioE3 Policy, he said India is among the few countries to introduce a dedicated biotechnology policy focused on economy, environment and employment, anticipating the global shift towards biomanufacturing and bio-based industries.

Highlighting the growth of the sector, Dr. Jitendra Singh said India’s bioeconomy has expanded nearly sixteen times in the past decade.

It has grown from about $10 billion to nearly $166 billion and is expected to touch $300 billion in the coming years.

He added that the number of biotechnology start-ups has increased from around 50–70 in 2014 to more than 11,000 today -- reflecting a strong innovation ecosystem backed by policy reforms and funding support, including initiatives for deep-tech start-ups.

Speaking about the newly inaugurated Central Facility for Recombinant Cells and Sensors, the Minister said it represents years of sustained research support.

The facility houses a large panel of engineered recombinant cells and advanced screening systems developed through long-term government-funded programmes.

--IANS

pk