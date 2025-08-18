Tanya Maniktala on ‘Paan Parda Zarda’: There’s a women’s code that creates authentic space

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Tanya Maniktala, who is gearing up for her upcoming series Paan Parda Zarda, has opened up about her experience working alongside some of the most powerful women in the industry, including Tanvi Azmi and versatile Mona Singh.

Speaking about the unique energy on set, Tanya said, "Working on Paan Parda Zarda has been an experience like no other.”

He added: “There’s a certain kind of unspoken women’s code that exists when you’re surrounded by strong, talented women — it’s an energy that you can’t really put into words, but you can feel it in every interaction. It’s in the way we encourage one another after a take, the way we quietly support each other through challenging scenes, and the way we celebrate each other’s moments of brilliance.”

“That love, that mutual respect, creates a safe space where you can truly be your most authentic self as an actor.”

The series, from the acclaimed makers of Mirzapur, promises an ensemble of complex, compelling female characters that push the boundaries of storytelling.

She said that sharing the screen with Tanvi Azmi has been nothing short of inspiring.

Tanya added: “She has this incredible presence and wisdom that elevates everyone around her. Mona Singh brings an infectious energy and a sharp instinct to her craft that keeps you on your toes. Being part of this trio feels empowering in the truest sense, and I think that camaraderie will reflect on screen.”

The actress said that Paan Parda Zarda “isn’t just a story we’re telling — it’s a collaboration born out of trust, respect, and the sheer joy of creating something meaningful together.”

Set in the gritty underbelly of the gangster world, Paan Parda Zarda promises a powerful narrative driven by layered characters, intense drama, and high-stakes action.

The show also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang, and Manu Rishi. “Paan Parda Zarda” is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India.

It was in 2023, when work on the series, an opium smuggling saga, was announced. At that time Mona told variety.com that she is excited about starting a brand-new journey with ‘Paan Parda Zarda’ in collaboration with Jio Studios.

--IANS

dc/