Tanishaa Mukerji thanks Kajol, mother Tanuja for ‘best birthday’

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji expressed heartfelt gratitude to her sister Kajol and mother Tanuja for making her birthday extra special, calling it the “best birthday” she has had in a long time.

Tanishaa shared glimpses of the intimate celebration with her family and thanked them for surrounding her with love, warmth and cherished moments on her special day.

“Thank you for the best birthday!! #Mom @kajol,” she wrote as the caption.

Tanishaa made her acting debut with "Sssshhh..." in 2003. However, she delivered her first hit in the form of the political crime thriller "Sarkar" and its sequel "Sarkar Raj".

Along with being a part of movies such as "Neal 'n' Nikki", "Tango Charlie", "Unnale Unnale", "One Two Three", "Kantri", "Tum Milo Toh Sahi", "Be Careful", "Anna", "Code Name Abdul", "Luv You Shankar", and Veer Murarbaji", Tanishaa also tried her hand at reality television with shows like "Bigg Boss 7", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7", and "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11".

On March 3, her sister Kajol shared a video of Tanishaa feeding the Bollywood star cake forcefully.

Wishing her kid sister a great year ahead, Kajol penned on the photo-sharing app, "Is it my birthday or hers??? Happy birthday to the other genetically coded person like me ! Wish u an awesome and fabulous year ahead (sic)."

Kajol will next star in the upcoming action thriller, "Maharagni: Queen of Queens". She will portray the role of Maya in her next, a woman on a revenge mission.

Helmed by Charan Tej Uppalapati in his directorial debut, "Maharagni: Queen of Queens" will also see Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha (marking her Bollywood debut), Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles, along with others. The drama will narrate the journey of a mother and daughter duo.

