December 22, 2025 11:19 PM हिंदी

Tanishaa Mukerji enjoys her piping hot 'Kulhad wali chai' amidst chilly weather in Indore

Tanishaa Mukerji enjoys her piping hot 'Kulhad wali chai' amidst chilly weather in Indore

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji seems to be enjoying her ‘Kulhad Chai’ on a recent trip to Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The actress took to her social media account to share a few pictures straight from her indulgence.

The actress in the pictures was seen wearing a full-sleeved T-shirt and holding a cup of Kulhad Chai in her hands as she also enjoyed the chilly weather.

She wrote, “Thandi aur garam garam kulhad wali chai… Hits different!! #winterseason #chai #instadaily #instamood #tanishaamukerji.”

Tanishaa, who is also known to be the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and sister of Bollywood star Kajol, has always been very active in many festivals and their management.

The actress, on account of Duga Pooja this year, was seen looking into the entire management and organisation of the festival.

The actress, back then, had opened up to IANS about the emotional significance of the 2025 Durga Pooja celebrations.

Tanishaa had mentioned how the occasion felt deeply personal, as it brought back memories of her late father and her uncle Debu Kaka, who passed away a few months ago. "Today is a very special day for me. It feels like my father has come to the puja.”

She added, “He loved the Durga Puja, and I feel very happy. It feels as if I am standing with my father today and reliving all those good memories," she said.

She also remembered her Uncle Debu, whom she fondly called Debu Kaka, and said, 'Today I feel like I am with my Debu Kaka, who passed away a few months ago. I feel he is here with me today at this very pandal. It's very emotional."

The actress further elaborated on the ensemble that she was donning.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

B’desh polls will be held on time: Muhammad Yunus tells US Special Envoy (Photo: @ChiefAdviserGoB/X)

B’desh polls will be held on time: Muhammad Yunus tells US Special Envoy

Amitabh tries to learn Gen Z relationship terms like ‘benching’ & ‘situationship’

Amitabh tries to learn Gen Z relationship terms like ‘benching’ & ‘situationship’

Big B recollects first meeting with Gurdas Maan

Big B recollects first meeting with Gurdas Maan

Concerns over security and integrity raise doubts as Bangladesh Premier League appears at a crossroads ahead of kick-off

Concerns over security, integrity raise doubts over Bangladesh Premier League ahead of kick-off: Report

Tanishaa Mukerji enjoys her piping hot 'Kulhad wali chai' amidst chilly weather in Indore

Tanishaa Mukerji enjoys her piping hot 'Kulhad wali chai' amidst chilly weather in Indore

BCCI hikes match fee for women's domestic matches

BCCI hikes match fee for women's domestic matches

Thirumavalavan declares BJP ‘unwelcome’ in TN, slams Sangh Parivar (Photo: IANS)

Thirumavalavan declares BJP ‘unwelcome’ in TN, slams Sangh Parivar

Kerala: CPI-M factionalism helped BJP win Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (Photo: IANS)

Kerala: CPI-M’s factionalism helped BJP win Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

TN likely to add Rs 3,000 cash assistance to Pongal gift pack, distribution expected to begin in early Jan (Photo: IANS)

TN likely to add Rs 3,000 cash assistance to Pongal gift pack, distribution expected to begin in early Jan

Alpine SG Pipers meet holders Triveni Continental Kings in final; Ganges Grandmasters to face Alaskan Knights for third place in Season 3 of the Global Chess League (GCL) in Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: GCL

GCL Season 3: SG Pipers meet holders Continental Kings in final; Ganges Grandmasters to face Alaskan Knights for third place (Ld)