Tamil romantic sci-fi web series 'Heartiley Battery' to release on December 16

Chennai, Dec 9 (IANS) The makers of director Sadasivam Senthil Rajan's eagerly awaited Tamil romantic sci-fi series 'Heartiley Battery' will release on December 16 this year.

The series will premiere on the OTT platform Tamil Zee5.

Sources say that the series will be a refreshing romantic drama that will blend science, emotions, unexpected connections, and heartfelt moments.

Written and directed by Sadasivam Senthil Rajan, the series will seek to introduce a unique perspective on modern-day love - one that tests the boundaries between logic and feelings.

The series stars Guru Lakshman as Sid, and Padine Kumar as Sofia.

Heartiley Battery follows the journey of Sofia, a brilliant science enthusiast who has always believed that love is nothing more than a mix of biology and chemistry. After witnessing fractured relationships around her - including her own parents’- she becomes determined to remove ambiguity from love. At just 16, she dreams of inventing a device that can scientifically measure love’s authenticity. Years later, at 24, Sofia finally succeeds - only to meet Sid, a comic writer who thinks her invention is absurd. A playful journey that asks one timeless question, can science ever decode the language of the heart?

Talking about the series, actor Guru Lakshman said, “Sid is a character who believes deeply in emotions, instinct, and the magic of love. Playing him allowed me to explore vulnerability and humour in equal measure. 'Heartiley Battery' is not just a love story; it’s a journey of understanding what the heart truly wants, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness it.”

Padine Kuma, for her part, said, “Sofia is a character I instantly connected with - driven, brilliant, and someone who believes she can understand love scientifically. But beneath her confidence lies someone afraid of emotional instability. Playing her was both challenging and fulfilling.”

Tamil and Malayalam Zee5 Business Head and SVP Marketing South Lloyd C Xavier said, “'Heartiley Battery' is a story that beautifully captures the clash and harmony between science and emotion. Tamil audiences are always open to new concepts and heartfelt narratives, and this series offers both in a refreshing, relatable way. With this unique storytelling and a talented cast bringing these characters to life, we are excited to present a series that celebrates the unpredictability and magic of love.”

--IANS

mkr/