Don't believe DMK-AIADMK will form govt in TN, crisis likely to end soon, says Kumaraswamy

Hassan (Karnataka), May 8 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday said the political crisis that has emerged in Tamil Nadu may be resolved within the next two or three days. However, he stated that he does not believe the DMK and AIADMK, who have fought as political rivals for decades, would come together to form a government.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers at the Ranganatha Swamy Hill Temple in Mavinakere in Hassan district in the morning, Kumaraswamy said he does not think the DMK and AIADMK would join hands for power by sidelining TVK, which has emerged as the single largest party.

“I do not see any such possibility at the moment,” he said.

Kumaraswamy further stated that the Governor of Tamil Nadu has so far taken decisions in accordance with the prevailing political situation in the state. He said the Governor is consulting legal experts and taking steps regarding the formation of the government.

“A few more developments are yet to unfold,” he added.

Responding to a question, Kumaraswamy said the Governor had asked Vijay to come forward with letters of support from MLAs backing him. “The Governor is acting according to the political circumstances in the state. There is no question of interference by the Central government in this matter,” he said.

Expressing concern over the promises made by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, Kumaraswamy remarked that “God must save Vijay”.

“The budget size of Tamil Nadu is Rs 3.5 lakh crore, but the freebies they have promised would require at least Rs 6 lakh crore. From where will they bring such huge amounts of money?” he questioned.

--IANS

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