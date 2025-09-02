September 02, 2025 12:39 AM हिंदी

Tamannaah Bhatia & Diana Penty reveal the things only they know about one another

Tamannaah Bhatia & Diana Penty reveal the things only they know about one another

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty will soon be seen together on screen for the first time in the upcoming laughter ride, "Do You Wanna Partner".

In their latest social media post, the two ladies revealed the things only they know about one another.

In the clip dropped by Tamannaah on her Insta, Diana spilled some unknown secrets about the 'Baahubali' actress.

Diana was heard saying: "The most important thing- she is the most shameless coffee stealer- she feels no guilt or remorse about it."

Tamannaah returned the favour by revealing that "Diana's actually very funny".

"Tum bade hi pyaare pyaare characters play karti ho kisi ko pata hi nahi tum actually puri tarah se khiski hui ho. (You play such lovely characters that no one realizes you are actually completely mad.)"

"She holds her Parsi genes proudly. One thing that I know about her that nobody knows about her is that she is always perfectly manicured. You will never her...ever. Even if she is like most tired. She will have perfectly manicured nails and her feet are also very pristine," the 'Odela 2' actress added.

Earlier, speaking about "Do You Wanna Partner", Tamannaah said, "Do You Wanna Partner is one of the most layered, emotionally complex yet fun shows I've ever been a part of. What makes it truly special is how it celebrates female friendships and the spirit of sisterhood without turning it into a women-versus-men narrative."

“It's a story that celebrates friendship, hustle, and the courage to turn the craziest ideas into reality. For me, playing the role of Shikha and working with the incredible cast and crew has been a transformative experience. I'm thrilled to be back with Prime Video, and I can't wait for audiences across the world to join us on this wild, exciting, and courageous ride," she added.

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and Kumar, the drama will also feature Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha in prominent roles, along with others.

"Do You Wanna Partner" is slated to premiere on Prime Video on September 12.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Abu Azmi supports Maratha community’s demand for reservation

Abu Azmi backs Maratha community’s demand for reservation

Tamannaah Bhatia & Diana Penty reveal the things only they know about one another

Tamannaah Bhatia & Diana Penty reveal the things only they know about one another

Three score hat-tricks as India thrash Kazakhstan 15-0 to top Pool A in Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey Asia Cup: Three score hat-tricks as India thrash Kazakhstan 15-0 to top Pool A

PM Modi’s successful visit to China testimony to his diplomatic skills: Rajnath Singh

PM Modi’s successful visit to China testimony to his diplomatic skills: Rajnath Singh

Nasum Ahmed and Tanzid Hasan help Bangladesh seal series with nine-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the second T20I at in Sylhet on Monday.

Nasum and Tanzid help Bangladesh seal series with nine-wicket victory over the Netherlands

India’s recent strides have been remarkable in the field of semiconductors: PM Modi

India’s recent strides have been remarkable in the field of semiconductors: PM Modi

TN signs agreements with German firms, state to gain Rs 3,201cr investment

TN signs agreements with German firms, state to gain Rs 3,201cr investment

Defenders Sumit, Ashu shine as UP Yoddhas claw their way back against Patna Pirates in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 match at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL Season 12: Defenders Sumit, Ashu shine as UP Yoddhas claw their way back against Patna Pirates

China endorsed India’s stand on terrorism, showcasing PM Modi’s diplomatic strength: Sanjay Nishad

China endorsed India’s stand on terrorism, showcasing PM Modi’s diplomatic strength: Sanjay Nishad

PM Modi dials Punjab CM to discuss flood situation, assures help

PM Modi dials Punjab CM to discuss flood situation, assures help