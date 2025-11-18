Taliban FM takes indirect dig at Pakistan for inhumane deportation of Afghan refugees

Kabul, Nov 18 (IANS) Taliban Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi on Tuesday stopped short of calling out Pakistan as he slammed "some countries" for treating Afghan refugees "inhumanely" due to political considerations.

Addressing the Fifth Coordination Meeting between Afghanistan and the United Nations (UN) agencies in Afghanistan in Kabul, the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan severely criticised the neighbouring nation for violating international norms and forcibly evicting Afghan refugees from their homes.

Calling for an urgent intervention from the international community, Muttaqi indirectly slammed Pakistan for forcibly deporting Afghan refugees over the past few months as relations between the two countries continue to worsen.

"Inhumane treatment of Afghan refugees in some countries continues due to political considerations. In this harsh winter, they are being forcibly evicted from their homes and then denied entry at crossing points. Is this not a blatant violation of international refugee principles? Is this not a grave injustice against women, children and elderly?" the Taliban minister questioned.

According to the UN, Iran and Pakistan are the two largest host countries of Afghan refugees. While Iran till recently hosted at least 3.5 million Afghan refugees, Pakistan had 1.6 million refugees from the neighbouring country.

Till September 2025, an estimated 126,800 Afghan refugees and people in a refugee-like situation had returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan in the past one year.

Last week, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) highlighted that Pakistan has detained a record number of Afghan migrants in 2025, with the highest number of arrests reported in Balochistan and Punjab provinces.

The new UNHCR report revealed that the majority of arrests were made in Chagai and Quetta districts of Balochistan and Attock districts of Punjab, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

According to the agency, Pakistani authorities arrested 100,971 Afghans between January 1 and mid-November 2025, a record rise compared with about 9,000 arrests in 2024 and over 26,000 in 2023. UNHCR said 76 per cent of those detained were Afghan Citizen Card holders or undocumented migrants, while the remaining 24 per cent possessed Proof of Registration cards.

The rise in detention of Afghan migrants in Pakistan comes after two government orders in 2025, which directed the removal of Afghan migrants from Islamabad and Rawalpindi and allowed police to arrest PoR-card holders.

Several humanitarian organisations have urged Pakistan to ensure that any returns are voluntary and in accordance with international obligations. They have warned that mass expulsions cause instability along the Afghanistan border, where newly returned families often lack housing, employment and basic services.

Last month, Afghan refugees voiced concerns over escalating challenges and growing fear amid the ongoing crackdown in Pakistan. They alleged that the Pakistani police have made announcements in some mosques warning that anyone assisting the refugees, including by renting homes or shops in Pakistan, would be considered a criminal by the government.

"A large number of Afghan refugees, including children, women, and the elderly, have been held in Pakistani detention centres for over 15 days, living in extremely harsh conditions," Afghanistan's leading media outlet TOLO News quoted Atiqullah Mansoor, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan, as saying.

Several refugees stated that the Pakistani government, along with demolishing shelters, has stepped up arrests and forced deportations. They urged the Pakistani government to suspend the demolition of their homes and allow them to stay in Pakistan, at least through the winter.

"Winter has already started. Many of the remaining homes of Afghan refugees here have been demolished. We urge the Pakistani government to stop destroying the rest of the homes, because otherwise, refugees will be left without shelter and with nowhere to go. On top of that, the government has warned locals not to rent homes to Afghan refugees, or they will face legal consequences," said another Afghan refugee in Pakistan.

