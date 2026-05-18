May 18, 2026 11:39 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: ‘We’ve got a good score on the board’: Brevis backs CSK bowlers to defend 180 vs SRH

‘We’ve got a good score on the board’, says Dewald Brevis backs Chennai Super Kings bowlers to defend 180 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings batter Dewald Brevis expressed satisfaction with his team’s total after his crucial innings of 44 runs helped CSK post 180/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Brevis played an attacking knock in the middle overs and helped CSK recover after losing wickets at regular intervals. The South African batter said the pitch at Chepauk was not easy for batting and felt the total on the board could prove competitive.

“I’m very grateful. I think we’ve got a good score on the board. It wasn’t one of the easiest wickets, but I’m extremely grateful and yeah, it’s great to be out there, and I’m excited to see what our bowlers have for us,” Brevis said during the mid-innings break.

CSK had started strongly through Sanju Samson before SRH fought back with timely wickets. Brevis then steadied the innings along with Shivam Dube and shifted momentum back in Chennai’s favour with his aggressive strokeplay.

Speaking about the batting approach, Brevis said the team focused on staying positive and handling pressure situations smartly instead of searching for boundaries every ball.

“I think for us as a batting unit, I won’t reveal too much, but it’s just to look after one ball at a time and be happy sometimes if it’s a tough ball and you don’t get a maximum or something. So just to stay positive and stay in good positions,” he added.

Brevis also reflected on his personal journey this season and said he remained focused on contributing to the team despite a difficult start to the tournament.

“God’s in control of my journey, and yeah, like I take it day by day. It wasn’t one of the easiest few games at the start, but we’re doing great as a team. It is a team sport, so it doesn’t matter how you do as an individual always,” he said.

Brevis’ innings played a key role in taking CSK to 180/7 in their 20 overs, giving the home side a fighting total against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

--IANS

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