May 18, 2026 10:06 PM हिंदी

Arcadia mayor's case sparks alarm over hidden Chinese influence networks in US

Arcadia mayor's case sparks alarm over hidden Chinese influence networks in US

Brussels, May 18 (IANS) The resignation of Eileen Wang, mayor of Arcadia city in California, after she agreed to plead guilty to secretly acting as an agent of the Chinese government, revealed a troubling reality – Beijing's influence networks are not confined to Washington or the halls of Congress.

They extend into local governments, community organisations, and even small cities where oversight mechanisms are weaker and thereby easier to infiltrate, a report has stated.

Writing for European Times, Khedroob Thondup, the nephew of the Dalai Lama, said that Arcadia’s scandal is not an isolated incident but a warning, describing China’s influence operations as “sophisticated, patient, and opportunistic”. He said that by embedding agents in local offices, Beijing aims to erode trust at the grassroots level.

The expert stressed that in defending democracy, the United States must remain vigilant not only in Washington but also in every city hall across the country.

“The Arcadia case is emblematic of a broader strategy. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has long sought to cultivate local intermediaries and covert assets abroad—individuals embedded within institutions who can quietly advance Beijing’s agenda. By leveraging personal ties, diaspora networks, and covert funding, the CCP aims to shape narratives, suppress dissent, and normalise its presence in democratic societies," Thondup detailed.

“Local politics matters because local officials are often more accessible than national leaders, making them prime targets for influence. Even small victories—such as securing sympathetic voices in city councils—can be amplified by Beijing as evidence of legitimacy. Local leaders also often serve diaspora communities, which Beijing seeks to monitor and control,” he added.

According to the report, the mayor's resignation and plea agreement highlight the “fragility of democratic trust”.

Her alleged secret ties to Beijing, it said, undermined the core principle of representation. For US policymakers, the case underscores the need to enhance counterintelligence not only at the federal level but also across local governments as well.

Emphasising the broader implications, the report said, "In diaspora politics, Beijing’s strategy often involves co-opting overseas Chinese communities, turning cultural pride into political leverage.”

“There are Cold War echoes here. Just as Soviet agents once infiltrated Western institutions, the CCP now pursues influence through subtler, decentralised channels. For democratic resilience, transparency laws, foreign agent registration, and community vigilance are essential to safeguard against covert manipulation,” it added.

--IANS

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