Taha Shah Badussha: Opportunity to showcase ‘Paro’ on a global stage means the world to me

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Taha Shah Badussha is over-the-moon as his film “Paro” was presented at the Marché du Film at the ongoing Festival de Cannes 2025. The actor said that the opportunity to showcase his work on a global stage means the world to him.

Taha said: “Grateful and humbled to be part of a story that truly matters. It’s an honour to present Paro at the Marché du Film, Festival de Cannes a film that sparks an important conversation and reflects a powerful reality.”

“This opportunity to showcase our work on a global stage means the world to me. Truly thankful for the love, support, and belief that brought us here,” he added.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gajendra Ahire and produced by Trupti Bhoir under the banner of Trupti Bhoir Filmss and Sandesh Sharada International Pvt. Ltd. The film stars Taha in an impactful role.

Trupti said: “Paro is not just India’s story; it’s a global issue. Being recognised at Cannes reaffirmed that Paro is no longer just a film it’s a movement for change, one that crosses borders and brings hidden truths into the light.”

The movie brings to the limelight the plight of Paro brides, also known as Molki brides, who get trapped in the toxic cycle of bride buying and slavery. In the movie, Taha plays the role of Rashid.

Initially a man without any remorse, his character is eventually faced with circumstances that bring about a change in him and move him towards atoning for his ways.

Talking about Taha, he made his debut with Luv Ka The End. He was cast as an antihero, the first of its kind role in the youth genre. He was seen for a second time in the 2013 movie Gippi.

In 2015, he acted in Mahesh Bhatt's Barkhaa opposite Pakistani actress Sara Loren. In 2016, he appeared in Karan Johar's Baar Baar Dekho alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif, playing the role of Tarun. He was then seen in Ranchi Diaries. Taha made his Hollywood debut with Draupadi Unleashed playing Gautam.

However, it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2024 series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, which put the spotlight on him

