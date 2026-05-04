‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Mandar Chandwadkar poses with ‘legends’ Rakesh Bedi, Dilip Joshi

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Mandar Chandwadkar, known for playing the role of the conscientious Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in the comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ posed with actors Rakesh Bedi and Dilip Joshi, whom he tagged as “Dhurandhar” and “Legends”.

Mandar shared a picture posing with Rakesh Bedi, who has shot to fame by playing Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar’s “Dhurandhar” duology and Dilip Joshi, who essays the role of the lovable yet quirky businessman Jethalal Gada in the television show.

“With Dhurandar (1) and Dhurandar (2)… its sooo joyful and fun to share screen with these two legends.. thank you god,” wrote Mandar as the caption on Instagram.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta for the magazine Chitralekha. Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, it is one of the longest-running television series in India.

The series is set in Mumbai and follows the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, a diverse community with people from different cultural and regional backgrounds.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar was based on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

The second installment traces the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats. The film's storyline draws loosely on several real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia.

The film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

Talking about Mandar, apart from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, he also known for performing in theatre.

He formed his own theatre group in 1998 and performed in three Hindi-Marathi comedies. Mandar has also directed several one-act plays. He has been active in both Hindi and Marathi teleserials and has acted in over 30 of them.

--IANS

dc/