T20I Tri-series: South Africa sail into final with seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Harare, July 20 (IANS) South Africa handed hosts Zimbabwe their third consecutive defeat in the ongoing T20I Tri-series with a seven-wicket win at the Harare Sports Club here on Sunday. With this win, the Proteas are through to the final of the series, where they will face New Zealand on July 26.

Half-centuries by Rubin Hermann (63) and Rassie Van der Dussen (52 not out) saw South Africa chase down Zimbabwe’s total of 144/6 in 17.2 overs with 16 balls to spare.

Zimbabwe looked intent on not losing any early wickets as Wessly Madhevere (13) struck consecutive boundaries off Lungi Ngidi before being dismissed by Corbin Bosch. Clive Madande (8) struck a six off Nandre Burger before he too fell to Bosch. The wicket-keeper batter has been dismissed for eight runs in all three games so far in the tri-series.

Skipper Sikander Raza (9) failed to make much of an impression as he was dismissed while attempting a slog sweep, which saw the ball sail straight to Burger at deep backward square.

From there, Bennett and Ryan Burl (36 not out) began the rescue act for the hosts and put on a 78-run stand. A six and a four off Nqabayomzi Peter saw Bennett begin the fightback. He then went on to dish out the same treatment to George Linde to conjure 13 runs off the 13th over.

A six off Linde saw Bennett raise his fourth T20I half-century in 38 deliveries. He followed it with consecutive boundaries off Ndidi before being bowled over by the Proteas pacer later in the 16th over.

Despite Bennett’s dismissal, Zimbabwe had the opportunity to register a strong total, but Tashinga Musekiwa (0), Tony Munyonga (1), and Tinotenda Maposa (8*) failed to make much of an impact, while also failing to rotate strike, which saw Burl miss out on a chance to finish strong.

Bosch was heavily impressed on the day with two wickets and only 16 runs given in his four-over spell as Zimbabwe were restricted to 144/6 in 20 overs.

In response, Zimbabwe started well with Tinotenda Maposa claiming the wickets of Lhuan-dre Pretorius (4) and Reeza Hendricks (6). The hosts had the chance to dismiss Rubin Hermann with a run-out, but skipper Raza missed the stumps.

Van der Dussen and Hermann rotated the strike well and started building their partnership, but it was not until the 10th over that they picked up the pace by accumulating 17 runs from Raza.

Hermann brought up his 29-ball half-century with a six off Maposa and began to take the game away from Zimbabwe. His innings, laced with three boundaries and four maximums, came to an end in the 16th over when he was bowled by Richard Ngarava; however, it was too late by then.

Van der Dussen and Dewald Brevis steered the Proteas home, with the latter also scoring a half century off 40 deliveries, and ultimately sealed the seven-wicket victory.

Brief score:

Zimbabwe 144/6 in 20 overs (Brian Bennett 61, Ryan Burl 36 not out; Corbin Bosch 2-16) lost to South Africa 145/3 in 17.2 overs (Rubin Hermann 63, Rassie Van der Dussen 52 not out; Tinotenda Maposa 2-38) by seven wickets

--IANS

aaa/bsk/