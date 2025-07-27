Bhagyashree shells Punjabi Kudi vibes this Hariyali Teej

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree decided to channel her inner 'Punjabi Kudi' this Hariyali Teej.

The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress dropped a video on her Instagram handle wishing everyone a Happy Teej.

The clip showed Bhagyashree dressed up in full Punjabi attire with a yellow garara suit, along with golden parandi, and complementary jewelry.

She was seen grooving to the popular Punjabi track, "Gud Naal Ishq Mitha" in her latest post.

Wishing everyone on Teej, Bhagyashree penned the caption, "Teeyan ki vadaiyan! Today also marks the eternal bond of love between shiv-parvati. Celebrating Hariyali Teej today, i picked out a punjabi folk number that has been one of my favorite."

Talking about the song, she added, "Gudi naal ishq mitha, brings about a vibrant energy. Some songs just never fail to steal hearts down decades, originally rendered by Bally Sagoo in 1986, this song has been remixed a many a times."

Back in June, Bhagyashree decided to turn back the clock and recall one of her most amazing trips to The Maasai Mara in Africa in 2019.

Treating the netizens with a couple of photos and videos from the getaway on her IG, she revealed that during their visit to the wildlife century, they came across various animals such as zebras, giraffes, elephants, rhinos, gazelle, wilder beasts, and crocodiles.

Sharing the experience with the InstaFam, Bhagyashree penned, "MondayMemories! The Masai Mara.. one of the most amazing and treasured experiences I had. (2019)These are just a few of the animals we got close and personal... there were ofcourse the lions. ...and then zebras, giraffe, elephants, rhino, gazelle, wilderbeasts, crocs, and many more."

Bhagyashree pointed out that these animals live in harmony with nature, while humans continue to be incompetent in doing so.

"It makes one realize how incompetent we are as humans to share our space. While these magnificent creatures live in harmony, balancing nature's unwritten rules. I am glad I ticked this one on my bucket list," the 'Janani' actress concluded.

--IANS

pm/