Lodha Developers’ net profit falls 27 pc sequentially, revenue also declines

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Realty major Lodha Developers Limited has reported a sharp 26.84 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in net profit for the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26.

The company’s net profit dropped to Rs 675.1 crore in Q1 from Rs 922.8 crore in the previous quarter (Q 4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Similarly, revenue from operations in Q1 stood at Rs 3,491.7 crore, down by 17.34 per cent compared to Rs 4,224.3 crore in the January-March quarter.

Total income also slipped to Rs 3,624.7 crore -- marking a 17.99 per cent fall from Rs 4,420.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

Expenses, meanwhile, were lower as well, dropping 15.84 per cent to Rs 2,721 crore from Rs 3,233.1 crore in the previous quarter, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

Despite the QoQ decline, the company posted a 42 per cent jump in net profit when compared to the same period previous year.

Lodha Developers had reported a net profit of Rs 475.9 crore in Q1 FY25, with total income at Rs 2,918.3 crore.

In FY25, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,766.6 crore on a total income of Rs 14,169.8 crore.

This year-on-year growth was driven by strong housing demand. Managing Director and CEO Abhishek Lodha said that Q1 of FY26 marked the company’s best-ever first-quarter pre-sales performance, clocking Rs 4,450 crore.

However, he acknowledged that uncertainties during the India-Pakistan conflict in June had some negative impact on the overall performance.

He added that the company's growth strategy is anchored in rising homeownership demand, improving household incomes, and increasing preference for quality homes offered by trusted brands.

“We aim to deliver 20 per cent topline growth sustainably in the coming years,” Lodha said.

He also noted signs of revival in mid-income housing demand, supported by interest rate cuts and tax benefits, and expects this trend to gain momentum in the second half of the fiscal.

Lodha Developers is a Mumbai-based real estate firm with a presence in the MMR, Pune, and Bengaluru.

--IANS

pk/vd