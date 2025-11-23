T20I Tri-series: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohd Nawaz help Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Rawalpindi, Nov 22 (IANS) Sahibzada Farhan scored an unbeaten half-century after a clinical display by their bowlers, led by Mohammad Nawaz, who helped Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets for their second consecutive win in the Tri-nation T20I series here on Saturday.

Sahibzada Farhan struck an unbeaten 80 off 45 balls to help Pakistan chase the target of 129 in 15.3 overs as the hosts rose to the top of the standings after their bowlers had earlier restricted Sri Lanka to 128/7 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here.

Pakistan will now take on Zimbabwe at the same venue on Sunday in the fourth match of the series, which will secure their place in the final of the tournament.

In pursuit of the target, opening batters Farhan and Saim Ayub (20, 18b, 4x4) provided their team a blistering start, raising 47 runs for the opening wicket partnership in five overs before the latter departed, stumped by Kusal Mendis off skipper Dasun Shanaka. While scoring his 20, Saim became just the ninth Pakistan batter to cross the 1,000 T20I runs landmark during the outing.

Farhan then raised 69 runs for the second-wicket partnership with former skipper Babar Azam (16, 22b, 1x6) in which he contributed 53 runs, also bringing up his sixth T20I half-century off 33 balls.

With Dushmantha Chameera striking twice on consecutive balls, Sahibzada Farhan kept his charge going and ended by hitting the winning runs in style with a boundary in the 16th over. The right-handed opening batter struck six fours and five sixes, also becoming the first Pakistan batter to hit 100 or more sixes in T20Is in a year.

Earlier, Sri Lanka got off to a flying start with Kamil Mishara hitting two fours and as many sixes before departing in the fourth over with 32 runs on the board. Sri Lanka’s progress was further hampered in the subsequent when Mohammad Wasim Jnr’s brilliant throw from third run out Kusal Mendis.

Sri Lanka slumped to 65/3 at the halfway mark, and things turned from bad to worse as they slipped to 78/5 in the 12th over, when player of the match Mohammad Nawaz removed Kusal Perera (25, 19b, 2x4, 1x6) and Dasun Shanaka on consecutive deliveries. Nawaz returned to remove Kamindu Mendis in the 14th over as Sri Lanka slipped to 86/6.

Janith Liyanage, who top scored for Sri Lanka with 41 off 38 balls, hitting three fours and one six, then forged a 31-ball 35-run seventh-wicket stand with Wanindu Hasaranga (11, 12b, 1x4) as they took Sri Lanka to 128-7 in 20 overs.

While Nawaz starred with 3-16 in four overs, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed claimed one wicket each.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 128/7 in 20 overs (Janith Liyanage 41 not out, Kusal Perera 25, Kamil Mishara 22; Mohammad Nawaz 3-16) lost to Pakistan 131/3 in 15.3 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 80 not out, Saim Ayub 20; Dushmantha Chameera 2-29) by seven wickets

--IANS

bsk/