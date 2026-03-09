T20 WC: You performed when it mattered the most - Virat Kohli hails Sanju Samson

March 09, 2026 12:54 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Legendary cricketer Virat Kohli on Sunday heaped praises on India's wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson for his phenomenal performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph, for which he was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Samson, who came into the playing XI as a replacement player as the top-order was not producing the desired runs because of Abhishek Sharma's poor run of scores, struck half-centuries in three successive matches as India fought back from the brink of elimination to clinch a historic third title in the T20 World Cup. India also became the first nation to win back-to-back titles and to triumph on home soil.

And Samson played a key role in the historic triumph, and Virat Kohli highlighted his contribution in a social media post on Sunday night.

"What a remarkable tournament from the most well-deserved Man of the Tournament @imsanjusamson. You performed when it mattered the most. Really happy for you, Chetta," wrote Kohli in his Instagram story that was accompanied by a poster by ICC declaring Samson as the Player of the Tournament.

Samson really turned out to be the star of the campaign for India. He first rescued the team with a masterful unbeaten 97 against the West Indies that helped India emerge victorious in the do-or-die Super 8 stage match.

He then scored 89 in the semifinal against England, which laid the foundation of India's massive score of 253/7 against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as India won by seven runs.

The 35-year-old from Kerala did it again in the final, top-scoring with 89 to help India post another massive total as they defeated New Zealand by 96 runs.

