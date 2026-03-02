Intel, Digital India BHASHINI bring offline multilingual capabilities to AI PCs

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Intel India on Monday announced a collaboration with Digital India BHASHINI Division to make the real-time translation and transcription facility BHASHINI’s Vidyalekha available on Intel‑based AI PCs.

Digital India BHASHINI Division under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology developed this real-time translation and transcription utility across multiple Indian languages and the collaboration will benefit students, education content creators, schools and academic institutions.

Intel and BHASHINI aim to democratize multilingual AI, making inclusive, device-level innovation accessible to every classroom.

BHASHINI Vidyalekha is a utility designed to work offline on a laptop to help bridge the language divide for college students, especially those who have studied in their native language, by transcribing English lectures and translating them into the student’s language of choice.

“This marks a significant milestone in getting Indic language models and applications to run on AI PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra series processors, enabling high performance, power efficient AI inferencing on end user and edge devices,” the release said.

The collaboration led to recent advancement that allows AI workloads to be executed locally on PCs, delivering low latency performance, enabling operations without network connectivity while preserving the privacy and confidentiality of datasets.

By enabling sovereign AI models to run directly on AI PCs, Intel and BHASHINI are decentralizing AI beyond the cloud and data centers, placing powerful AI capabilities directly into the hands of end users, the chip maker said.

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Intel and BHASHINI demonstrated automatic speech recognition models along with text to speech and translation models, delivering real-time translation and transcription on Intel Core Ultra Series powered AI PCs, the release said.

“By optimising BHASHINI and AI4Bharat models for Intel Core Ultra processors, we have enabled efficient execution across CPU, GPU, and NPU resources, delivering high performance while maintaining power efficiency,” said Gokul Subramaniam, Intel India President.

BHASHa INterface for India (BHASHINI) is India’s AI-powered language technology initiative under MeitY, that powers multilingual AI ranging over 36 texts, 22 voices, and 35 international languages, bridging literacy and language divides.

