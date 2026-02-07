T20 WC: What happened the last time India faced the USA (Statistical Preview)

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) India will kick off their T20 World Cup title defence against the United States of America when the two sides face off in their campaign opener here at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

India hold a clear edge over the USA in T20 internationals, having won the only meeting between the two sides so far. That solitary encounter, played on March 25, 2024, at Nassau, highlighted India’s dominance in both departments.

After winning the toss, India opted to field first, and their bowlers quickly justified the decision. The USA struggled to build momentum and were restricted to 110/8 in their 20 overs. Nitish Kumar (23) and Steven Taylor (24) offered some resistance, while Corey Anderson chipped in with 15. However, Arshdeep Singh delivered a match-winning spell, claiming 4/9, well supported by Hardik Pandya’s 2/14.

In reply, India chased down the target comfortably, reaching 111 for 3 in 18.2 overs. Suryakumar Yadav anchored the innings with an unbeaten 50, while Shivam Dube added a fluent 31 not out. Despite Saurabh Netravalkar’s 2/18, India sealed a seven-wicket victory. Arshdeep was named Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance (Stats by Manoj Kumar).

Suryakumar Yadav’s team is the strong favourite to be the first to defend the trophy, especially on home ground. However, Monank Patel’s USA demonstrated their strength in the 2024 edition by advancing to the Super Eight stage.

Washington Sundar is continuing his recovery from a side strain and did not feature in the warm-up game against South Africa, though India intends to retain him in the squad. For now, he remains a reserve option behind Axar Patel, who is the first-choice spin-bowling allrounder. Harshit Rana has been sidelined from the tournament with a knee injury, prompting Mohammed Siraj’s inclusion as a replacement, while Tilak Varma has successfully regained full fitness.

For the USA, Andries Gous is expected to return after missing their previous T20I, the North America T20 Cup final in April, resuming duties as both wicketkeeper and opening batter. With Aaron Jones suspended, the rest of the batting order is likely to move up one spot to cover his absence.

Head to head:

Played: 1

Ind won: 1

USA won: 1

Last Match Summary:

Date: 25 March 2024, Toss : India (fielding), Venue: Nassau

USA 110-8 in 20 overs (NR Kumar 23, SR Taylor 24, CJ Anderson 15, Arshdeep 4/9,

H. Pandya 2/14)

India: 111-3 in 18.2 overs (SK Yadav 50*, S. Dube 31*,S. Netravalkar 2/18)

Result: India won by seven wickets

Man of the Match: Arshdeep Singh

--IANS

vi/bc