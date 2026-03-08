T20 WC: West Indies, South Africa to leave India on Tuesday after travel delays: Report

Kolkata, March 8 (IANS) The West Indies and South Africa squads have finally received confirmation regarding their departure from India after their campaigns in the ICC T20 World Cup came to an end.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, both teams are currently stationed in Kolkata and are scheduled to leave in the early hours of Tuesday, March 10, on a charter flight bound for Johannesburg. From there, the West Indies squad will continue their journey to Antigua.

The teams had initially expected to depart on Sunday, March 8, but the updated travel schedule was only confirmed to them later on Sunday afternoon.

However, three members of the South African squad, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith and George Linde, along with the entire support staff, will leave India earlier on Sunday. They are set to travel to New Zealand, where South Africa are scheduled to play a five-match T20I series beginning on March 15.

The delay in travel arrangements has reportedly led to frustration among members of both teams. The disruption is linked to restricted or closed airspace across parts of West Asia following the ongoing crisis in the region.

The West Indies side has remained in Kolkata since their elimination by India in the Super Eight stage on March 1. Meanwhile, South Africa have also been stranded in the city after their semifinal defeat to New Zealand on March 4.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has expressed his dissatisfaction through posts on the social media platform X, while several South African players, including Quinton de Kock and David Miller, have also voiced their concerns via Instagram.

Meanwhile, the England squad departed from Mumbai on Saturday evening, flying directly to London following their exit from the tournament in the semi-finals.

--IANS

sds/bsk/