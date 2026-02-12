T20 WC: 'We showed the world what we’ve got,' says Manenti after Italy's ten-wicket win over Nepal

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Italy stand-in captain Harry Manenti described his side’s emphatic 10-wicket win over Nepal in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2026 played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday as pretty extraordinary, saying the team had finally shown the world what it is capable of on the biggest stage.

Italy chased down the 124-run target in just 12.4 overs without losing a wicket, registering their first-ever victory in ICC Men's T20 World Cup history, courtesy of a record unbeaten opening partnership between Justin and Anthony Mosca.

“Yeah, it's pretty extraordinary, really. It's something that a lot of people in Italy, a lot of people in this group, have dreamt of for a long time. When we qualified, that was obviously a special moment, but our goal was always to compete at this level and compete in this top competition, and we showed that today. We didn't quite nail it the other day, but we backed it up today and showed the world what we've got,” stand-in captain Manenti said after the match.

Italy were dealt a blow earlier in the tournament with the loss of their regular captain Wayne Madsen, but Manenti praised the team’s response.

“Yeah, obviously, it hurt us losing our leader and our captain, Wayne, and I hope he's back really soon, but the boys regrouped really well. It was obviously a shock to the system in that fourth over when it happened, and we probably didn't quite nail it from then on and got out of our hands. But the last few days have been good. We're in India at the World Cup. The coaching staff and the support staff have made it clear to enjoy what we're doing here, and we've done that.

Manenti also lauded his spin attack, which played a key role in restricting Nepal to 123 in 19.3 overs.

“Yeah, definitely. That spin factor was an element. We bowled really well the other day at certain times, and it was a different sort of wicket today. We controlled the game really well, managed to take wickets all the way through, which we struggled with a little bit the other day. And our spinners are class. We've seen Ben, we've seen JJ before. Crishan is a young legspinner who hasn't been seen before in the world. And I'd like to think that he's now made his mark on the World Cup and shown what he can do.”

Italy's Justin Mosca and Anthony Mosca shared an unfinished partnership of 124 runs, which is the highest between siblings in the T20 World Cups, surpassing the 96-run partnership between Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal of Pakistan against Australia in the 2014 edition, and Italy's captain was in all praise for the brothers.

“Yeah, the two Mosca boys, I say boys, they're a bit older than me. And I'll probably look at them as older figures. And they look at me as a bit of a kid. But we've played together for a long time. And it's pretty special to be able to watch them dominate on the world stage today.

“It's been pretty hard for them to continue their pathway in cricket and keep going without that end goal. We finally achieved that with the World Cup. And now to be able to go out there and get a record partnership from brothers that beat Ben and me the other day, but that's fine. But for them to go out there and dominate the game today and to show how good they are, which I've seen before, but the world hasn't. And today, hopefully, people appreciate the quality that's in this side.”

Italy will now face England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16 as they aim to reach the Super 8 stage in their first T20 World Cup.

--IANS

sds/bsk/