T20 WC: Was not expecting this much hype and appreciation from legends of the game, says Tariq

Colombo, Feb 21 (IANS) Pakistan off-spinner Usman Tariq said he was taken aback by the attention his performances have drawn at the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, adding that he was relishing the chance to contribute to the team's performance at the big stage.

With his unique, slinging bowling action, Tariq has picked 10 wickets in four games at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and is expected to test New Zealand batters at the R. Premadasa Stadium, with the game yet to get underway due to rain.

“I was not expecting that I would get this much hype and appreciation from all the legends and from you guys (commentators). I’m really enjoying every moment and really enjoying my performances. I’m looking forward to bringing some more energy and excitement,” Tariq told broadcasters in a brief chat on the sidelines.

Tariq, who honed his action while playing with a tennis ball in domestic cricket, said his unique bowling technique had been part of his game from the start and continued to serve him well.

“Yes, even this action was developed from the beginning when I used to bowl with a tennis ball. If you check my action in slow motion, you’ll see the timing is still there, but I’m moving slowly. I just try to break the fractions of my bowling action. That’s how it is working for me,” he said.

Tariq added that Pakistan’s spinners had a clear plan for the Super Eights and would look to exploit any help from the wicket. “We have a plan, and we’ll try to execute that plan. If there is something in the wicket for the spinners, it will definitely help us execute our plans. This is another game, and we are really focused on winning it. It would be a good start to win the first game of this round.”

The off-spinner also addressed his trademark headband, saying it had become part of his identity. “Yes, of course – sometimes the hair comes in front of my eyes and distracts me, so that’s why I wear the headband. Since it has been appreciated so much, I just want to keep wearing it now, even with short hair.”

