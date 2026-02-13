T20 WC: Tendulkar hails Zimbabwe’s ‘statement win’ against Australia

Colombo, Feb 13 (IANS) Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed “statement win” from Zimbabwe after they gave a major upset of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, beating Australia by 23 runs.

A fast bowling masterclass by pacers Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans, who took four and three wickets respectively, helped Zimbabwe bowl out Australia for 146 runs in 19.3 overs and register 23 runs win in their second match at the R Premadasa Stadium.

“A statement win from Zimbabwe! Beating Australia by 23 runs takes real character. And of course, Blessing turned out to be just that, a blessing in the truest sense, with a superb 4 wicket spell. What an exciting tournament this is shaping up to be!” Tendulkar posted on X.

Matt Renshaw was the lone warrior for the 2021 T20 WC champions but lacked support as his valiant knock of 65 runs went in vain against Zimbabwe, who registered their second win in the T20 World Cup against Australia. Zimbabwe had previously done the same in the inaugural 2007 World Cup.

Chasing a challenging target, Australia were off to a disastrous start as Zimbabwe's pacers crushed the top order with the help of the swing movement present at the ground.

Australia's crisis man Glenn Maxwell again stood up for the team when needed the most. He started slowly and built a 77-run partnership with Matt Renshaw, who was doing the attacking job and putting pressure on the opposition, while Maxwell dealt in singles and doubles at the start of his innings.

Praising special fielding efforts from Zimbabwe side, former India cricket Ravichandran Ashwin said, “This is clinical from Zim. Batting and bowling have been great but Tony Munyonga’s fielding has piled on the pressure. He has saved at least 12-15 runs and closes the deal with a spectacular catch at deep mid wicket. When the ground sizes are proper, cricketing skills truly come to the fore giving a chance for all facets of the game. Really liked how the pitches have been really balanced this T 20 World Cup.#T20WorldCup2026,” posted Ashwin.

Earlier, riding on Brian Bennett's unbeaten 64-run knock, Zimbabwe posted 169/2 in 20 overs against Australia. Zimbabwe were off to a good start as both the openers, Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani, dominated the Australian bowlers. The duo tackled the seam at the start of the innings with clean striking and forged a 61-run opening partnership.

Australia finally got the breakthrough in the 8th over when Marumani was sent to the pavilion by Marcus Stoinis. He scored 35 runs off 21 balls and hammered seven fours during his stay at the crease

Australia were not able to capitalise on the breakthrough as Brian Bennett continued to steer the innings with the help of Ryan Burl, who got out on the last ball of the 16th over after scoring 35 runs off 30 balls. Burl and Bennett added 70 runs together as they put pressure on the opposition during the middle overs.

Bennett continued his attack and completed his fifty off 43 balls. He remained unbeaten on 64 off 56 balls as Zimbabwe reached a competitive total.

